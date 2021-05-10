New Braunfels city leaders hope to take the first step soon toward constructing the Dry Comal Creek hike and bike trail, a project ranked as one of the city’s top strategic priorities.
Officials envision the Dry Comal Creek Greenway as a linear trail park that will connect neighborhoods with local destinations, existing and future trails and provide recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Plans call for the trail, a 10-foot wide concrete multi-use path with public Americans with Disabilities Act access as well as for bicyclists, walkers and runners, to span about 0.75 miles in length between North Walnut Avenue and Landa Street and about 0.35 miles between Landa Street and Elizabeth Avenue.
The project is one section of a larger part of the proposed Dry Comal Creek Greenway that could eventually connect to the Little League ballfields and Loop 337.
But a funding source is needed before putting those plans into place.
City officials placed the project as its top priority for transportation alternatives funding to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which is a special funding allocation for bike and pedestrian improvements.
“This project has been part of our hike and bike trail vernacular for the last several years,” said Ylda Capriccioso, the city’s park development manager, during a recent presentation to members of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation. “We’ve included it in various strategic master plans. We did complete a specific master plan for the Dry Comal Creek Greenway with the National Park Service in 2019. It’s often incorporated into one of the opportunity areas for the hike and bike trail plan. This was one of the projects that qualifies as a good candidate for those transportation alternative dollars.”
If awarded for AAMPO funding, the city would be responsible for 20% of the construction match, which is currently estimated at $500,000. The cost for the total project, including design and construction, is estimated at $2.85 million.
The city completed the preliminary design for the project in 2018.
A proposed project expenditure under consideration, a contract with Bain Medina Bain estimated at $340,960, would fund the project’s final design to include civil, survey, environmental, wayfinding, materials testing and landscape architecture.
The NBEDC did not take action on the proposed expenditure, pending the funding decision by AAMPO expected to take place in August.
In January, members of the New Braunfels City Council adopted the first update to the hike and bike trail plan since 2010. The plan identifies on and off-street trail connections to neighborhoods, parks, schools and commerce throughout the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
With its significant growth since 2010, the city reevaluated its completed trail inventory, adopted standards for trails, identified new and expanded opportunities to implement the trail vision, and incorporated newly adopted planning studies.
The plan also provides staff, elected and appointed officials, the development community and citizens a more accurate picture of current trails and future corridor planning and implementation efforts.
The completion of the Dry Comal Creek Trail was ranked sixth out of 16 NBEDC strategic priorities, and this expenditure would mark the first section of the trail’s construction.
In a related item, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department received the 2021 Planning Excellence Award for the Dry Comal Creek Greenway Master Plan it conducted with the National Park Service during a city council meeting last month.
The award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society recognizes one planning project which displays a high degree of professional analysis, quality planning principles and organizational or city/county/statewide value. The award is also meant to encourage and expand the cooperation between planning consultants and parks and recreation professionals.
