City and county officials and area school district administrators spent Friday monitoring weather forecasts as the polar vortex engulfed South Central Texas, where freezing rain, snow and ice are forecast into mid next week.
The National Weather Service forecasts varied chances of freezing precipitation through Wednesday, with the best chances Sunday into Monday. Snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice totals of .10 of an inch are possible along a line extending from Del Rio through San Antonio to Giddings, an hour east of Austin.
“The snow will occur in addition to the freezing rain and sleet,” said Nick Hampshire, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport, when discussing Sunday night.
A strong area of high pressure held an icy grip on the contiguous 48 states Friday as arctic air raced into the Southern Plains. Wind Chill Advisories extend as far south as Oklahoma with wind chills as low as -10 degrees possible through Saturday. Much of the central U.S., from the Dakotas to Texas, will see record lows and the lowest daily highs into early next week.
“It will definitely be cold,” Hampshire said of the air mass that will shatter previous record lows and low highs Sunday and Monday.
Sunday’s forecast low of 16 degrees will break 20 degrees set in 1905; Monday’s low of 9 degrees (21 degrees, 1909) and high of 27 (31 degrees, 1895) will also set new marks.
“All of these records are pretty old, and we’ll break most of them, for sure,” Hampshire said.
Patchy freezing drizzle — a 30% chance — is forecast to begin around 3 a.m. Saturday, with the drizzle ending by early afternoon. The high of 37 will drop to 30 overnight. Precipitation will taper off most of Sunday, with the high reaching 38 before plummeting to 16 degrees as snow and sleet chances increase from 50% to 80%.
Freezing precipitation chances taper to 20% early Monday with partly cloudy conditions continuing through Tuesday (high of 33) until nightfall, when chances of freezing rain increase to 30% with an overnight low of 25. Below-zero wind chills are forecast throughout the period, making everything feel much worse.
Highs will rebound into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday and reach 56 on Friday.
City and county preparations
Preparations were already underway Friday in New Braunfels and Comal County, which the NWS placed under a Winter Storm Warning between 6 a.m. Saturday and noon Monday.
The NWS is advising residents to stay weather-aware, to limit travel as much as possible, and to take care when walking outside or driving, especially on elevated surfaces such as walkways, bridges and overpasses, and to:
• Be alert for slippery spots and rapidly changing conditions on roads.
• Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants – bring all indoors.
• Check on family and neighbors to make sure they are taking precautions.
• Wrap exposed outdoor pipes to protect them from the cold.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the city will actively monitor conditions the next several days.
“The police and fire departments will notify the public works department should conditions deteriorate due to icy conditions,” he said. “Public works has already prepped roads and staged resources throughout the city to treat city-maintained roads, bridges, and overpasses, should that become necessary.”
Ferguson said crews will be spreading “chat,” a type of gravel that helps vehicles gain better traction should ice begin to form on surfaces. He said the city is also coor4dinating efforts with the county and with the Texas Department of Transportation, which is responsible for treating major thoroughfares such as Interstate 35, Loop 337, State Highway 46, and Farm-to-Market roads.
“Crews in New Braunfels started pretreatment last night (or bridges and overpasses) and will be working shifts throughout the weekend,” Laura Lopez, TxDOT’s San Antonio district public information officer, said on Friday.
Ferguson said the city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) “will be ready to activate the city’s Emergency Operations Center should it be necessary.” The city is also partnering with the New Braunfels Community Emergency Response Team (NBCERT), a non-profit organization staffed by volunteers who will help the city monitor regional conditions and relay information back to the OEM.
“In the event New Braunfels begins to see a significant ice event, residents can look for updates on the city’s website and the city’s various Facebook pages,” Ferguson added.
Road conditions will be updated on maps linked to the city and county websites, nbtexas.org and co.comal.tx.us.
“Our road department is prepared and will be ready to handle anything that comes our way,” said Cary Zayas, Comal County public information officer.
School districts/NBU
The New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts will be keeping tabs throughout the weekend and into next week. Staffers and students in both districts will be off for Monday’s Presidents Day holiday, when officials will have a better idea of the situation.
“We will continue to monitor the conditions through the weekend and make you aware of any changes to school operations that may be warranted,” said Randy Moczygemba, NBISD superintendent. “We are most concerned with the weather overnight on Monday into Tuesday morning. The weather projections show that the temperatures will not get above the 20s on Monday in addition to freezing precipitation.”
Steve Stanford, Comal ISD’s executive director of communications, said the same.
“We will be monitoring the weather over the long weekend, particularly Monday night into Tuesday morning, as far as any possible impacts when we return from the mid-winter break,” he said.
Parents and students should visit links at district websites, nbisd.org and comalisd.org and at their respective social media sites. New Braunfels Utilities is bracing for ice accumulations on power lines, which could quickly become deadly.
Residents are asked to call 9-1-1 for immediate action by first-responders and NBU crews. Customers are asked to report outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour emergency dispatch line at (830) 629-4628 (4NBU).
If an outage affects widespread areas for an extended period of time, NBU will provide updates through its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities), radio stations KGNB-AM (1420) and KNBT-FM (92.1), and the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.
