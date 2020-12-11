Comal County had more than 50 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as case numbers continued to climb on Friday and health officials added another death to its data.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of tests that return a positive result, spiked to 27.87% on Friday after several days just above 20%.
County health officials said this week that the rise in cases wasn't unexpected with similar rises being seen across the state and country — some of it likely from holiday visitation over Thanksgiving. Federal health officials have warned that Christmas visits risk further spread.
The newest fatality, a New Braunfels man in his 80s, died on Dec. 9, health officials reported. That is the county's 136th pandemic death.
The county added 66 virus cases to its data Friday, with 57 of those new and nine backlogged. Fifteen of those cases are confirmed and the remaining 51 are probable. The county has now reported 5,272 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March. Of those cases, 4,411 have recovered — including seven new recoveries added to the data on Friday.
After dipping below 100 active COVID-19 cases in early October, the county now has 723 active cases with 51 of those patients now hospitalized. Hospitalizations, which were in the single digits in mid-November, have climbed dramatically over the last several weeks and are at levels not seen since the deadly summertime spike.
On Friday three of those hospitalized with the virus were in their 30s, another seven were in their 40s, nine were in their 50s, 12 were in their 60s, 13 were in their 70s, and seven were older than 80.
Comal County hospitals, which have been caring for a mixture of local patients and those outside of the county, reported caring for 56 COVID-19 patients on Friday with 16 of those in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Some county patients could also be hospitalized outside of the area.
Both CHRISTUS and Resolute Health hospitals in New Braunfels have said they have the capacity to deal with the surge in virus cases.
Most of the newest cases added to the data come from New Braunfels, which added 50, while the north and south side of Canyon Lake each added two. The Bulverde/Spring Branch area added eight cases while the Garden Ridge area added three and Fair Oaks a single case.
A dozen of the newest cases were under the age of 20, with 13 in their 20s, 19 in their 30s and 40s, 15 in their 50s and 60s and seven older than 70.
As of Friday morning, Public Health had received reports of 38,445 tests conducted with 3,600 confirmed cases, 1,667 probable cases and five suspect cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
