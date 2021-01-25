Comal County Judge Sherman Krause said the county recently received another 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and expects to see more in the coming weeks.
“We’re scheduling another vaccine clinic (at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center) for Wednesday and hopefully we’ll get another allocation for next week,” he said Monday.
Krause said at this point “it appears” the county will receive weekly allocations, but he wouldn’t speculate when.
“We just don’t know if it’s going to remain at the 500 (allocation) level or if it will be more,” he said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
In early December, after Dr. Dorothy Overman resigned as Comal County Health Authority, Dr. Lillian Ringsdorf, the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 director, was appointed to serve in the interim until Overman’s successor was named.
“We had a few meetings with Dr. Ringsdorf, who has advocated on our behalf for us to receive more vaccines,” Krause said. “Since she began doing that, we have begun receiving more.”
The county received 700 doses last week, with 200 receiving first-dose inoculations at the first vaccine clinic last Thursday at the Civic/Convention Center. Krause said the event proved the county could conduct mass vaccinations; the time of Wednesday’s clinic was not available Monday afternoon.
“We fully expect to receive another allocation next week,” Krause added. “There might not be enough to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated, but it’s better than nothing.”
Krause said the county is also working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and its director, Nim Kidd.
“He has been working on our behalf as well and is keeping us updated,” Krause said. “We’ve certainly got (requests) out there and trying to advocate for additional doses to come here. But we’re still competing against (larger regional and state counties) to receive allocations, but we’re now receiving them.”
Krause said the county is trying to work out a plan to register residents for the vaccines “and we expect to have something in place later this week.”
“We’re now testing (the system) to make sure it works and doesn’t create (additional) problems.
“But we are trying to give those people who have expressed interest in (receiving vaccines) a way they can sign up.”
