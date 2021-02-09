SAN ANTONIO — When the Canyon Lake girls swim team took a break for lunch before last Thursday’s event finals at the Region VII-5A meet in San Antonio, they returned to a startling discovery.
The Lady Hawks’ team bus had been broken into by thieves, who took every backpack and bag containing essential equipment. Undeterred, head coach Kim Moses and her team replaced six swimsuits, goggles and swim caps and were able to set two school records while competing at North East ISD’s Josh Davis Natatorium and Bill Walker Pool.
“We couldn’t be any more proud of their accomplishments in and out of the pool this season,” Moses said. “Though the bus was empty, our hearts are so very full.”
Sophomore Caleigh Krystyniak set a new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke after turning in a time of 1:18.12 to edge the old mark of 1:18.68.
Krystyniak also joined teammates Danielle Carty, Shelby Palmer and Danielle Zulueta to set a new program record in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The squad finished in 1:56.23 to shave almost a full second off the previous record.
“We’ve talked to our students all year about fighting through every obstacle and performing through adversity,” Moses said. “That is exactly what they did. Our ladies walked into the natatorium early in the morning as athletes and walked out late in the evening as champions.”
Moses was named the Region VII-5A Coach of the Meet for Canyon Lake.
