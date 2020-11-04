Comal County's COVID-19 death toll moved to 121 on Wednesday morning as public health officials added the first death reported since Oct. 9.
The patient, a New Braunfels man in his 80s, died in a city hospital on Oct. 30, officials said.
County officials also added 20 cases of the virus to its data, including 19 new cases and a single backlogged case. Of the 19 new cases, seven of them are probable and two are confirmed.
The county also has its first suspect case reported. A New Braunfels woman in her 50s tested positive on an antibody test.
The new category being tracked by the county comes in the wake of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
As defined by the state, a suspect case has supportive laboratory evidence with no prior history of being a confirmed or probable case. Supportive laboratory evidence means the detection of specific antibody or antigen.
The new cases take Comal County's total since the pandemic began to 3,845 with 3,591 of those patients recovered — including 14 additional recoveries added on Wednesday. The county now has 132 active cases, with four of those patients hospitalized.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Wednesday morning, the county's office of public health had received reports of 29,495 tests conducted with 2,906 confirmed cases and 938 probable cases and one suspect case. That's an increase of 181 tests from Tuesday's total.
The seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday in Comal County stood at 8.83% — up from Tuesday's 7.88%. The county's rate is below the state's which was 10.25% on Wednesday.
