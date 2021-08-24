With students returning to classrooms this week, New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to a measure extending the existing school zone on Avery Parkway.
The city’s engineering staff received a request to investigate Avery Parkway during school peak hours to add yellow center line pavement markings, crosswalks and all-way stop control at the intersections with Conner Drive and Avery Ranch Drive. According to officials, the request is related to speeding concerns and pedestrian safety.
Clear Spring Elementary School is located on Avery Parkway within the Avery Park subdivision. There is an existing school zone with static school zone signs on Avery Parkway at the intersection with Wood Drake to about 500 feet north of Conner Drive.
The measure would extend the existing school zone on Avery Parkway on the northeast side to 200 feet northeast of Avery Ranch Drive with no changes to time frames as well as call for the installation of crosswalk markings on Avery Parkway at the intersection with Avery Ranch Drive and Conner Drive at the intersection with Avery Parkway.
The requested all-way stops evaluated at Conner Road and Avery Ranch Drive were not recommended by city staff.
Traffic crash data for 2018 through May 2021 from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Crash Records Information System found five reported crashes on Avery Parkway between Whispering Way and Cypress Mill.
Two crashes occurred in the daytime on weekdays. One crash was due to assault between the driver and passenger, causing them to crash into a light pole, and the other involved a six-year-old running into a car with his bike.
The remaining three of the five were at night, with two involving impaired judgment due to drugs or alcohol. The third involved an unlicensed teen driver with diverted attention who ran into a fence.
None of the five crashes were speed-related, according to officials
Officials collected traffic speed and volume data on Oct. 29, 2020, for Avery Parkway at Avery Ranch Drive and found that the average daily traffic on Avery Parkway was 1,899 vehicles per day and the 85th percentile speed was 34 mph. The average daily traffic on Avery Ranch Drive near the intersection with Avery Parkway was 672 vehicles per day.
There was no discussion of the item, as it was part of the consent agenda, a list of measures considered routine and non-controversial and approved by one motion.
The Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board unanimously recommended approval at their July 8 meeting.
A second reading of the proposed ordinance is needed before it goes into effect.
In other action, in a 4-3 vote with council members Harry Bowers, Lawrence Spradley and Jason Hurta in opposition, members approved the first reading of a rezoning request for a property of about 7,406 square feet at 157 S. Guenther Ave., from “SND-1” Special Neighborhood District - 1 to “C-2A” Central Business District.
The applicant, Seals Family Properties, LLC, intends to combine the subject property with the 1.36-acre tract of land that surrounds it, currently zoned Central Business District (C-2), to facilitate its redevelopment.
The proposed C-2A district is intended to be utilized within the downtown core and allows for commercial, residential and mixed-use development.
Neighbors came out in force to express their opposition to the rezoning request, stating their desire to keep their residential neighborhood intact against the possible development of a multi-family or commercial structure on the property.
A second reading of the proposal will take place next month.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members:
- Approved a resolution regarding a request from the Heritage Society of New Braunfels to waive the application fee for a rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family residence in the C-1 Local Business District at 1370 Church Hill Drive.
- Approved amendments to the agreement with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area, Inc. Amendments include updating the term of the agreement, restructuring the animal intake fee methodology from per animal to a rolling 3-year average to better predict revenue/cost for service/budget on both sides and streamlining of fees for quarantine services.
- Authorized the city manager to execute a contract with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to accept $826,377 in grant funding to continue implementation of the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River Watershed Protection Plan
- Approved a $3.35 million purchase from Chastang Autocar, Chastang Ford and Rush Truck Centers of Texas, LP for heavy equipment collection vehicles and service vehicles for the Solid Waste Division and to declare the replaced vehicles as surplus. The equipment will be funded from the Enterprise Maintenance and Equipment Replacement Fund and Solid Waste Fund.
- Approved annual routine recurring expenditures for fiscal year 2021, including $150,000 to Heil of Texas for mechanical services and parts for fleet vehicles and $140,000 to Master Plan for consulting services for the Planning Department.
- Approved a $393,460 professional services agreement with Clarion Associates LLC to create a Unified Development Code.
- Renewed the following annual contracts, as allowed for by their contract language: purchase of vehicles with Bluebonnet Motors, Inc., pavement marking services with Flasher Equipment and Roadway Striping Inc., auditing services with Belt Harris Pechacek, LLLP, EMS medical supplies with Bound Tree Medical LLC, third party assistance with permit application review with Sunland Group Inc., Masterplan and K Friese & Associates, third party building permit application plan reviews with Safebuilt Texas and Sunland Group, Inc., third party engineering development permit reviews with K Friese &
- Associates and administrative support for Community Development Block Grants with Community Solutions TX.
- Approved continuation of golf concessionaire services with River Hofbrau through a new lease agreement for the Landa Park Golf Course. This lease is a revenue-generating agreement based on 8% of actual gross sales or $32,000, whichever is greater, payable to the city each month over the five-year lease.
- Approved a purchase increase of $30,717 with GTS Technology Solutions, Inc. for additional networking equipment at Fire Station No. 2, Fire Station No. 3 and Police Headquarters, and a 5% owners’ contingency.
- Approved a $119,161 purchase with Chastang Ford for three 2021 F150 First Responder Trucks for the Fire Department to support operations and emergency services.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amending Section 2-130 of the City of New Braunfels Code of Ordinances to align with the City Charter.
- Approved the second and final reading of an ordinance amendment to align all terms for city board and commissions to begin Dec. 1 or June 1.
- Approved a resolution consenting to the issuance of $6 million in unlimited tax bonds by Comal County Water Improvement District No. 1A.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a duplex on a lot less than 8,000 square feet in area, in the R-2 Single and Two-family District addressed at 2662 Second St.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family house and garage apartment in the C-1 Local Business District addressed at 556 N. Union Ave.
