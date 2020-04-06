Coronavirus

Guadalupe County officials say there is potential exposure risk from one of the most recent patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a recent release from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office, the patient visited two local stores on two separate days.

“The Texas Department of State Health Services made Guadalupe County Emergency Management aware that during their investigation, one of the patients who tested positive visited a local business within Guadalupe County,” the release read.

The person visited Walgreens Pharmacy in Seguin sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, and Walmart in Seguin between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 5. 

“We were made aware that the DSHS was not able to make notification to the person of the positive confirmation prior to them making those locations,” Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.

While officials say the risk of contracting COVID-19 in this manner is low, they continue to encourage residents to monitor themselves for symptoms for the next 14 days, the release said.

As of Monday morning, Guadalupe County had 28 confirmed cases, six of which have recovered.

