The city of New Braunfels has introduced a new web application and dashboard that uses data from different city departments and projects and puts it together in one place.
Touted by city officials as a new way to tell the story of the growth of the city, the “New Braunfels at Work” web application gathers some of the project information residents request most, such as descriptions, costs, contact information, location, timelines and funding sources, into an easy to use format available to anyone at any time.
Utilizing geographic information system technology, users can visualize the types and locations of projects the city has in progress or has completed over the last several years. Through filters, users can search for and visualize projects by status, type and council district.
The web application is a collaborative effort between the Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Capital Works, Information Technology and Communications departments.
The application was introduced at last week’s city council meeting.
“It’s been a goal for some time now to create a centralized and comprehensive list of construction projects,” said Jenna Vinson, the city’s executive director of communications and community engagement, to council members. “This will benefit us internally by giving us a place to quickly review the city’s current, completed and future projects. Most importantly, it will help us better serve the community by providing an easy and accessible resource for residents to view important projects and see the significant amount of investment that’s being made into our community.”
Users can access the web application through the city’s Open Data New Braunfels website at open-data-newbraunfels.hub.arcgis.com.
“All of the data is put together by project managers from the various departments, and it’s maintained and managed by each of them individually,” said Neil Rose, the city’s GIS manager. “We have them all collaborating in one centralized location, so I can take that data and put onto the map.”
During a demonstration of the application for council members, Rose explained that there are two project types: point projects, which are for buildings and locations with addresses, and line projects, which are street, waterway and drainage projects.
Users can also utilize filters to see parks, transportation, facility or stormwater projects, Rose said.
He said users could click on individual points on the screen to see specific information on a project.
Council member James Blakey was among the members who complimented staff for their efforts.
“Being new to the council, these are the type of calls I get, and I appreciate this,” Blakey said. “In other businesses, we have sales dashboards, and we look at where our projects and our project managements are going. This is beautiful and huge to help our citizens within each district or all over town understand what’s going on because otherwise, we have to dig, call city staff and try to figure it out and call the citizen back. This is phenomenal.”
