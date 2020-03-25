Comal County now has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus with its second hospitalization.
Two new cases were announced Wednesday morning, with one person hospitalized outside the county while the other has self-quarantined, officials said.
County officials said one case is travel-related while the other remains under investigation.
Officials have said that travel-related means the patient became symptomatic immediately after returning from travel outside South Central Texas.
One patient is in their 40s and one in their 60s. One is from New Braunfels, and one lives in in eastern Comal County.
Public Health is investigating their recent history in order to determine those who have had direct contact with them, and will notify those people about the steps they need to take.
Another case has also been hospitalized outside the county and officials haven't been able to provide an update on their status, while two others have been declared recovered and released from isolation.
"Someone who is symptomatic and tests positive for COVID-19 must be symptom-free — no fever, no coughing, no shortness of breath — for seven days before they can be considered recovered and released from quarantine," Comal County Public Information Officer Paul Anthony said.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Comal County has received reports of 92 COVID-19 tests conducted, including the seven positive results. Twenty-eight results are still pending, and 57 tests were negative.
Information about the confirmed cases available at the county’s COVID-19 webpage, www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
