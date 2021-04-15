City leaders are asking residents to consider 18 proposed changes to the city charter on the May 1 ballot. The propositions are lettered A through R, and voters will have the chance to vote on each item individually as required by state law.
The current charter was approved by voters in 1966 and amended in 1995 and 2005.
Six propositions address minor clarifications and corrections, while others address city council terms and vacancies and the duties and responsibilities of the city manager.
Wayne Peters, former District 5 council member and mayor pro tem, who did most of the leg work on fashioning proposals to revise the city charter, encouraged voters to approve the propositions during an election forum on Monday at the McKenna Events Center, hosted the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association.
He especially asked forum attendees to consider approving Proposition A, which would remove a gap between a council member’s second and third term.
“Over the years, the business of the city has become more complicated,” Peters said. “Projects have gotten a lot bigger as evidenced by the projects in the 2013 bond issue and the 2019 bond issue. There’s a feeling that more continuity would be good on the city council.”
Following are summaries on all 18 propositions in the order that they will appear on the ballot:
Proposition A removes the one-year gap currently required between a council member’s second and third term. This item does not change the length of time a resident can serve on the city council, which is a lifetime total of three terms or nine years.
Proposition B gives the city council additional authority when a council seat becomes vacant for 12 months or less. Their options would be limited to: leaving the seat vacant until the next regular election, appointing a temporary replacement until the next regular election or calling for a special election, which is the current requirement). This item does not change the requirement for a special election if the vacancy will be for longer than 12 months.
Proposition C prohibits any council member from intentionally resigning their position in order to circumvent term limit rules and would prohibit them from running in future city elections.
Proposition D clarifies the role of the mayor during an emergency or disaster. Specifically, it allows the mayor to have access to all of the abilities granted by state law in order to keep the peace and respond to the situation. This item would also give the mayor the ability to appoint additional help, if necessary, during those times of emergency or disaster.
Proposition E adds to the charter the current practice of making the mayor pro tem primarily responsible for coordinating the city council’s annual evaluations of the city manager, the city attorney and the municipal court judge.
Proposition F clarifies the residency requirement for the city manager and the city attorney, giving them up to 120 days after their appointment to establish themselves as a resident of the city.
Proposition G adds to the charter the current practice of requiring the city manager to annually provide the city council with a five-year financial forecast and a five-year capital improvement plan.
Proposition H updates the charter so that it matches state law by adjusting the city manager’s authority to contract for budgeted items with a limit of up to $50,000 instead of the current $25,000. Anything over that limit would still require city council approval.
Proposition I allows the city manager, at his or her discretion, to consent and allow council members to interact with individual department heads without violating the charter.
Proposition J updates the charter so that it matches state law and the current city practice regarding the appointment and removal of the municipal court judge by the city council. It also allows the municipal court judge up to 120 days after his or her appointment to establish residency in the city. This item also requires that the municipal court clerk be appointed by the city manager.
Proposition K gives the city secretary a total of 20 days to present a recall petition to the city council, instead of the current requirement of five days, to allow sufficient time to provide all required documentation for the recall.
Proposition L repeals and removes the section of the charter that establishes and regulates the city’s Department of Taxation, which no longer exists due to state regulations.
Proposition M allows for corrections of grammar, spelling, gender references and syntax, as well as allowing for future corrections and the renumbering of the charter, without the need for additional charter amendment elections, as long as such changes do not change the substance of the provision.
Proposition N addresses where certain city records are published or posted. In addition to the current requirements, it mandates that certain records be published on the city’s website.
Proposition O changes how many times certain types of ordinances must be read by the city council for approval. This item also clarifies the effective dates for all ordinances and addresses publication requirements for all ordinances.
Proposition P updates the discrimination provision in the charter to include categories encompassed by federal and state law such as a prohibition on discrimination based on color, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, genetic information or any other protected classification which state or federal law prohibits as a basis for such appointment or removal.
Proposition Q adds a succession plan to the charter in the case of emergency or disaster where a quorum of the city council can no longer serve due to injury or death. This section establishes an interim quorum of the city council through automatic but temporary appointments in order to handle city issues during the crisis.
Proposition R clarifies the restrictions and guidelines on campaign activities by city employees and city officials. Specifically, it restricts participation in political campaigning or related activities during work hours or while representing the city or their position with the city. Additionally, this change regulates off-duty political participation when the city manager believes it is causing an unreasonable disruption to city operations.
Early voting will begin Monday, April 19, and end on Tuesday, April 27, with election day on Saturday, May 1.
For the specific ballot language for the charter election, visit www.nbtexas.org/2702/Whats-on-the-Ballot.
