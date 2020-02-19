An electrical issue was the suspected cause of smoke that briefly evacuated Hope Hospice for a short period Wednesday afternoon.
New Braunfels Fire Department units were called to the facility in the 600 block of North Walnut Avenue around 3 p.m., Battalion Chief Ethan Lindner said.
“We don’t have all the reports finalized yet but we were there about 30 minutes,” Lindner said. “There was light smoke in the building and our crews found an electrical short in a conduit. We de-energized it and made sure the problem didn’t extend to other areas of the building.”
Lindner said there were no sparks, no fire and no injuries during the episode. There was no visible damage to the building, which was evacuated of about two dozen employees as firefighters located the cause.
“There had been a smoky smell all morning,” a receptionist said a few hours later. “It was some sort of an electrical short … but everything is all right now. We don’t have any electricity upstairs but we’re still open downstairs.”
New Braunfels Police Department traffic units closed off Walnut Street’s southbound lanes south of Landa Street, which were reopened after fire units departed around 3:45 p.m.
