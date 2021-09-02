City of New Braunfels is hosting a public input session to review preliminary designs for the proposed Alligator Creek Trail from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15 at the NBU Service Center, 355 Farm-to-Market Road 306 in New Braunfels
The city’s hike-and-bike plan designates Alligator Creek Trail for multi-use paths, natural and bike facilities that provide clear and safe connections to local destinations, and links to neighborhoods along Geronimo Creek and Alligator Creek.
Over the last few years, several commercial and residential developments have installed portions of the proposed trail in their areas. To help link those segments together, the city contracted Vickrey & Associates to work with stakeholders to determine potential trail alignments, identify future funding and develop preliminary designs.
“This public meeting is a chance for residents to provide their input on the conceptual and preliminary designs for the Alligator Creek Trail,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director. “We are looking forward to hearing from the public as we begin to move forward with this exciting addition to the city’s hike-and-bike trail system.”
For more on Alligator Creek Trail plans, visit nbtexas.org/alligatorcreektrail, call Ylda Capriccioso, parks development manager, at 830-221-4358 or email to ycapriccioso@nbtexas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.