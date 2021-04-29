COVID-19 vaccinations are at the give-away stage throughout Comal County, which closed its signup list earlier this week and plans its 23rd and 24th mass vaccine clinics next week.
Cheryl Fraser, public health director reporting to county commissioners on Thursday, said 96,943 shots have been distributed, with 60,467 having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 41,465 have received their second inoculations against the coronavirus.
Fraser said she was “particularly proud” that 67.68% of seniors 65 and older (21,627) have received at least one dose and 56.13% (16,394) have received both shots of the vaccine.
“That is our most vulnerable group,” she said.
Fraser estimated the public health office has administered more than 30,000 doses, accounting for 32.98% of total county vaccinations. She said the county conducted its fifth and sixth satellite clinics this week.
“We had two clinics this week,
one at Schlitterbahn for employees and family members,” she said, adding three staffers were able to translate for Spanish-only speakers, which she said was “very beneficial.”
On Thursday the county staged a second-dose clinic at the Bulverde-Spring Branch Activity Center, which distributed 200 doses in the first clinic there, Fraser said. The county plans 4,000 more vaccinations at mass clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
“We plan to distribute first and second doses,” she said. “There’s no more standby list, so anyone who wants a vaccine can make an appointment by going to mycomalcounty.com.
Also, Fraser said 39 of the county’s registered vaccine providers are now vaccinating residents, with 23,274 doses doled out by pharmacies, 18,989 by hospitals and 11,944 at doctor’s offices and medical clinics since the vaccines first became available in December.
Fraser displayed a bar chart on the overhead projector screen, indicating vaccination totals since the beginning of the year. The most occurred Feb. 1-8 when 7,117 shots were distributed; 8,762 were distributed March 1-8 with 8,432 inoculated April 5-12.
“You can see how the numbers shot up,” she said, adding dips in the chart were times when the county didn’t have enough vaccines. Now the numbers are going down because we’ve had such successful clinics.”
Combining ages 16-49 and 50-64, 43.01% (36,254) have received one dose and 29.35% (21,606) have received both shots.
“If anyone knows of someone who can’t get out of their house and needs a vaccine, just let us know,” she said. “It will help us take care of extra doses and to date we’ve not wasted a dose. If we find someone who needs it, we’ll take it to them. ”
Thursday’s virus report
Fraser said the county added 66 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reporting 33 new cases and 33 backlogged cases. Of the new cases, 34 were confirmed and 32 are probable, with 267 active cases that included 10 patients hospitalized.
The county has recorded 10,271 cases and 317 deaths since the pandemic arrived in March of last year. Officials reported 42 recoveries and 9,687 total; county hospitals are now caring for 15 COVID-19 patients, including three in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
The percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained below 5% on Thursday, coming in at 4.42%. Both of the county’s seven-day positivity test rates were near 3%, with the slower and less used molecular rate at 3.22% (compared to the state’s 4.66%) and the widespread, quicker antigen test coming in at 3%, below the state’s 3.68%.
New precincts
County commissioners approved three new voting precincts beginning in 2022 to accommodate the growing number of county voters. The changes bring six of the county’s 29 voting precincts under the 5,000 limit prescribed by the state election code for counties over 50,000 residents, but Thursday’s decision could be revised following final U.S. Census figures this summer.
Precinct 106 was divided to create Precinct 109; parts of Precinct 205 and Precinct 206 were reconfigured to create Precinct 209, with Precinct 403 divided to create Precinct 408. It also shifted Precinct 201 and Precinct 406 boundaries that will be absorbed into Precincts 202 and 401, respectively.
Rains lift burn ban
After overnight rains throughout the county, County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas, which had been in effect since April 9.
Unofficially 0.14 inches of rain was recorded at New Braunfels Regional Airport between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, but other county areas received much more, especially in the Canyon Lake, Spring Branch and Bulverde areas, which saw upwards of 3 inches.
It reduced Comal County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) average, which assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, below the 500-point threshold usually required commissioners require before calling burn bans. Comal’s KBDI dropped 75 points, from 535 to 460 between Wednesday and Thursday.
ESD
Commissioners approved a resolution opposed to House Bill 553, designed to broaden county authority over emergency services districts.
Krause, Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Haag, and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said the proposal would add unnecessary oversight into the seven localized ESDs, which independently form their own budgets and make their own decisions.
Commissioners are tasked with appointing ESD board commissioners, Haag said.
“Other than that, we don’t have any oversight over them,” he said. “I, for one, don’t think that the commissioner’s court should micromanage what the ESDs are doing. It’s their budget, they set the tax rate, they have public meetings – why should we (get involved) in that?”
Haag said everyone connected with county ESDs feels the same way of the bill, which hasn’t yet reached a House committee.
“We’ve had some incredibly talented people serving on those boards,” Krause said. “I don’t want to send a message to them that they’re not doing things right.”
County milestones
Commissioners recognized several county employees who recently reached service milestones.
Receiving statuettes on the occasion were 20-year employees Lana Spiess, county information technology director and Krista Flores of the sheriff’s office.
Recognized for 10 years of service were Haag, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust; Tillman Roots, DA’s office; Juvenile Probation Director Nick Reininger; Reggie Beers (district court); Bradley Nichols (Precinct 1 constable); Ashley Evans (Court-At-Law No. 2); Cecily Chappell (treasurer’s office); Joshua Smerk (sheriff’s office); Martin Bautizta and Elva Brenner (DA’s office) and Steven Leos (road and bridge department).
Other business
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• A proclamation recognizing Friday as National Therapy Animal Day in the county; recognition of the best team name for the spring Walk Across Texas, featuring 16 teams of county employees.
• Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Lake Hills, Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake, Canyon Lake Forest, Canyon Lake Hills, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, Scenic Heights, Cypress Cove, Rayner Ranch and Sattler Village subdivisions.
• For 9-1-1 purposes, a new street name, WJB Ranch Road, for a private road containing several residences located near the intersection of Wehe Drive and Spring Branch Road.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for March 2021; a resolution endorsed by Tax Assessor-Collector Kristen Hoyt and Sheriff Mark Reynolds to allow online auctions in sales of properties under tax foreclosures.
• An interlocal agreement with the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area which will increase its entry fees for animals boarded and treated at its animal control care facility.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
