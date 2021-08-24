Comal County’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 360 on Tuesday with health officials reporting six fatalities, while local hospital use and the number of locals hospitalized with COVID-19 both climbed sharply.
The deaths, all New Braunfels residents, included a woman in her 70s on Aug. 18, a woman in her 50s on Aug. 23, a man in his 70s on Aug. 18, a man in his 70s on Aug. 23 and a man in his 80s on Aug. 21, all at local hospitals.
The sixth death was a man in his 60s who died on Aug. 22 at home.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County stood at 1,445 on Tuesday, down nine from the record of 1,454 set on Monday and up 179 a week ago.
County health officials reported 170 new cases and 173 recoveries Tuesday. Of the new cases, 106 are confirmed and 64 are probable.
New cases continue to skew toward people younger than 50.
Twenty-six of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 20 are in their 20s, 60 are in their 30s and 40s, 48 are in their 50s and 60s and 16 are older than 70.
State officials on Monday reported 4,809 new confirmed cases and 971 new probable cases, an increase of 2,489 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
Fifty-three Comal County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, an increase of 22 from the previous day and up five from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one is aged 18 or younger, two are 19 to 29, five are in their 30s, seven in their 40s, eight in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, 13 in their 70s and four older than 80.
Local hospitals reported caring for 97 patients on Tuesday, an increase of nine from the previous day and down 12 from the record 109 patients set a week ago, with 26 of those patients in intensive care and 19 on ventilators. According to health officials, about 95% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
As of Sunday, 13,346 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, an increase of 1,555 patients from a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties rose to 21.14% from Monday’s rate of 20.89%. The rate was 18.92% a week ago.
State health officials reported 603 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 51 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
State health officials on Sunday reported 7,664 available staffed hospital beds, including 347 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 21.3% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Tuesday was 15.49% and the antigen rate was 11%.
Texas Department of State Health Services figures show that 67.26% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.11% are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. The statewide rates stand at 66.88% and 55.55%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 60.3% with one dose and 51.32% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize TDEM's State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
