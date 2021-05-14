Hope Hospice will host a memorial service to remember members of the community who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
The memorial service, titled “Remembering in the Time of COVID,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Main Plaza in New Braunfels and include prayers, testimonials and live music.
The service is the brain-child of the co-founder of Hope Hospice and licensed professional counselor Judy Kovacs-Long, who said she feels “that our community should come together for a special ceremony acknowledging the shared grief caused by the pandemic.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring a photo of a loved one and printed signs reflecting thoughts or a message to hold during the service.
Scheduled speakers will include Pastor Ray Still of Oakwood Church with a greeting and opening prayer, Father Carlos Velazquez of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Dr. Dottie Overman, formerly of the Comal County Health Authority, survivors and a widow.
The ceremony will also feature soloist Yesenia McNett and bagpiper Bill Jones.
