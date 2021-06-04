After canceling last week’s meeting, Comal County Commissioners will consider approving construction changes, the long-awaited agreement to board federal offenders, and changes to county boat ramp rules when they meet again Thursday.
The county spent several months finalizing a detention services agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice which will board up to 50 U.S. Marshal’s Service offenders in the new county jail for up to three years, each at a cost of $100 per day.
Comal’s 582-bed lockup was 70% occupied on Friday after the county accepted 23 offenders from Bell County, located between Austin and Waco. Reynolds said the formal agreement with Bell County, approved by its commissioners last week, will appear on next week’s agenda.
Earlier this month the county approved a similar agreement with Coryell County, to house up to 50 offenders and in February approved a similar agreement with Hays County. The Comal lockup held 10 Coryell offenders and 85 from Hays County, each at $65 per inmate per day. They included 19 Hays offenders who staged a brief insurrection on May 24, when corrections officers seized homemade alcohol inside their housing pod and ended their TV privileges.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds on Friday said that incident is still being investigated. He said after the two agreements he hopes to maintain jail population at 80% of total capacity, well below the 90% maximum threshold set by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Also, commissioners will consider spending $58,900 more for signage and other minor changes in the Courthouse Annex renovation project. Previous orders have increased Annex renovations by $1.093 million. Thursday’s approval would increase the cost to $12.037 million but not affect the substantial completion date of July 12.
Commissioners on Thursday will also consider amending the architectural services agreement with HDR Architecture, Inc. adding $50,570 to redesign criminal investigations division offices in the CCSO renovation project.
Commissioners will also host a public hearing related to the regulation of traffic and parking on Comal County boat ramps before holding a vote on an order adopting new regulations for the use of county boat ramps, replacing the initial edition penned in 1994.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Canyon Springs Resort, Ensenada Shores at Canyon Lake, The Estates at Mountain Springs Ranch, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Cypress Lake Gardens subdivisions.
- Acceptance of an Emergency Access Easement to Ohlrich Family Partners, Ltd. for a property recorded in the county’s official public records.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for May 2021.
- Approval of Bexar Metro 9-1-1 Network District’s 2022 fiscal year budget.
- Appointment of one individual to fill David Heier’s unexpired term on the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District’s board of directors until July 31, 2023.
- Awarding bid for county repository services to Frost Bank; awarding bids for two new pickup trucks and another bid for green waste mulching services to entities not listed in the agenda packet.
- Transfer of a surplus 2010 Ford Explorer to replace a 2003 Chevy Impala used by the district attorney’s office.
- Approving Emergency Services District No. 2’s request for a 30-day extension to submit its 2020 fiscal year audit report; approving reclassification of an internal auditor’s position in the county auditor’s office.
- Line-item budget transfers of county funds to cover negative line-item balances and year-end accruals in the 2020 county budget.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. Thursday’s meeting will be live-streamed to the public. To access the video and meeting agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
