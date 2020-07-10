Comal County Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said in-person early voting totals for the July 14 party primary runoffs were running close to turnouts in 2016 and 2018.
However, this year is a bit different, as the runoff is being held during a worldwide pandemic, with a spike in COVID-19 cases reaching dangerous levels throughout Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to wear face coverings excuse those worn in voting centers, which had only one conflict this week, Jaqua said.
“They walked to vote at the (county Bulverde annex) and turned to the right to go vote, but the deputy constable stopped them and told them they could not walk into the building without wearing a mask,” Jaqua said. “They did go into the building and were able to vote.”
Early voting for major-party nominees in the Nov. 3 general election ended Friday in Comal and Guadalupe counties. Voting centers in both counties will hold election-day balloting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters are choosing between the top two candidates who failed to exceed 50% pluralities in Republican and Democratic primary elections on March 3. During the 10-day early voting period, both counties combined to cast 11,177 in-person and mail-in ballots through Thursday.
Voters in both counties are selecting Democratic nominees for the U.S. Senate and Texas Railroad Commission and Republican nominees for Place 5 on the State Board of Education and District 35 (some also District 15) in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Unofficial totals indicate of 5,893 of 108,122 eligible Comal voters cast 3,749 ballots at five polling sites and mailed in 2,144. Guadalupe County’s 5,284 votes included 3,396 at four polling sites and another 1,888 mailed.
The elections office has worked to ensure the health and safety of voters by implementing new social distancing and sanitation procedures, as well as providing hand sanitizer, disposable styluses and finger coverings for voters.
Jaqua said she expects to have about six poll workers at each of the county’s 12 poll locations on Tuesday — not including hygiene specialists cleaning our Plexiglas screens, tablets and hand materials after use by each voter.
“We think things have gone pretty smoothly,” she said of early balloting, which had only the one misunderstanding.
“We have had a few voters who chose not to wear masks but a wonderful percentage of voters are wearing masks,” she added. “I’m very proud of our voters for considering other voters and our poll workers, we’re just as considerate by also wearing masks.”
Jaqua said that she was unaware of any other problems similar to Thursday’s incident at other county polling sites. She said “If people do face that kind of situation they should immediately contact the elections office at 830-221-1152.”
Two Comal early voting locations — the main elections center downtown and CRRC of Canyon Lake – will not be conducting voting on Tuesday. Another, Westside Community Center, is reopening Monday after a COVID-19 hiatus and its gym will be open past the 5 p.m. closing time.
“The WCC staff will be working with county elections officials to make sure that residents are able to vote safely at that facility, including, if necessary, queuing up voters inside and out of the heat,” said David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications coordinator.
Sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and vote center locations can be found at the Comal County elections webpage, votecomal.com, and Guadalupe County elections website, www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
