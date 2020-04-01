Music lovers can enjoy live tunes from the safety of their homes this weekend during Artist Aid, a live streaming concert benefiting musicians who have been hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Musicians throughout Hays and Comal counties have had most, if not all of their shows canceled,” said Alan Gilley, founder of 1836 Music Group, benefit organizer. “For a lot of these bands this is their sole source of income.”
Beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, about a dozen local artists will take turns taking the stage at Texas Ski Ranch during the day and Ragnars on the Compound at night.
“After fielding calls from concerned artists and music industry professionals we new something had to be done to help,” Gilley said. “My hope is to have as many people as possible live stream this event drawing attention and helping to raise awareness as well as money to help these local musicians out.”
Artists and bands planned for the show include Kayla Jane, Raquel Rae, Marcus Morales, Dallas Burrow, Brian Mills, Manzy Lowry, Coby Tate, The Lawless, Hadlock Brothers, Highway Hypnosis and Hunter Road Trio.
“We have put together a lot of very talented local musicians both acoustic and full band,” Gilley said. “Genres include country, folk, rock and blues.”
During the show, viewers will be able to click a link to make donations.
“The proceeds will go directly to local artists that had shows currently booked in the area and took a loss in their income,” Gilley said, explaining 1836 has a portal where musicians can see if they meet the criteria for aid, such as being registered with a performance rights organization and proof of bookings canceled.
To watch the live stream Artist Aid concert or for more information, go to 1836’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/1836musicgroup/. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2R0UaQu.
