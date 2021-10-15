The William and Dolores Schumann Arboretum in Landa Park displays many examples of nature’s glory. Right at the top of that list are the trees. These natural beauties offer, among other things, shade in the summer, food for wildlife and are often just a sight to behold.
Each of the trees detailed below has an important role in the life of butterflies. Additionally, roots of these trees help to stabilize the soil, while their leaf canopy works to reduce green-house gases. Recent research is exploring how the trees “communicate,” but more on that in the next article.
In a previous column on trees of the Schumann Arboretum (Feb. 6-7, 2021) Founders’ Oak, Bald Cypress, Possum-haw, Gingko, and Pecan were highlighted. These and other trees are referenced in the Arboretum Guide, which is available online (www.nbtexas.org/2597/Arboretum) and at the Parks Office on Golf Course Road. Let’s take a peek at more of these natural treasures found in Landa Park.
The Texas Red Oak or Buckley’s Oak (Quercus buckleyi), Arboretum Guide entry No. 5, displays brilliant reddish-orange leaves in its fall foliage. This fast-growing oak can reach an average 60 feet in height and can be up to 3 feet in diameter. The Arboretum Guide further tells us that the Texas Red Oak is “adapted to shallow rocky soils and often is multi-stemmed.” (Do those “shallow rocky soils” sound familiar to any readers?) The Texas Forest Service website Trees of Texas (texastreeid.tamu.edu) notes that the Texas Red Oak can grow to 70 feet on fertile sites.
Q. buckleyi was named for Samuel B. Buckley (1809-1884), botanist and state geologist of Texas. The Texas Red Oak has a low moisture requirement. It abundantly produces reddish-brown acorns which ripen September through October. These acorns provide valuable food for wildlife.
Horace’s Duskywing (Erynnis horatius) is one of the butterflies that uses the leaves of Q. buckleyi as larval food. Others include the White Hairstreak (Satyrium w-album) and many of the Skipper butterflies.
In his “A Field Guide to Texas Trees,” renowned horticulturist Benny Simpson stated there are more than 500 species of oaks worldwide and Texas has about 74% of all oak species found in the United States. This black oak group member, our Texas Red Oak, can be found throughout the Edwards Plateau. In general, oaks will readily hybridize. The Texas Red Oak is no exception, and it hybridizes easily with Q. shumardii which has broader and shallower lobes than Q. buckleyi.
Pruning of any oak should be avoided during the months February through June. If an oak tree is wounded due to storm damage, the wound should be painted immediately to prevent the spread of oak wilt. Despite all of its natural benefit, the Texas Red Oak is highly susceptible to oak wilt. These trees produce fungal mats under the bark and certain insects feed on the mats. The insects, usually beetles, can then carry fungal spores to other trees, thereby spreading oak wilt. To learn more about oak wilt, visit Texas A&M Forest Service’s page at http://tfsweb.tamu.edu.
The Texas Redbud and/or Mexican Redbud (Cercis canadensis var. texensis) Arboretum Guide entry No. 25, is an outstanding native small tree that heralds the arrival of spring. Its bloom period is March – April when the Redbud’s spring nectar provides vital food for the migrating Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus). The Redbud also serves as a larval host for the Henry’s Elfin butterfly (Callophrys henrici). Henry’s Elfin will lay its eggs on the flowers and buds. Caterpillars which develop, will then feed on the bud and young leaves of the Redbud. Ajilvsgi reports that the Mourning Cloak (Nymphalis antiopa) and the Question Mark (Polygonia interrogationis) use the Texas Redbud as both a larval and nectar source. Some Hairstreak butterflies also use Texas Redbud as a nectar source.
Texas Redbud grows best in sun or part shade and is a drought-tolerant native. Its height can reach 35 feet and the tree displays distinctive heart-shaped leaves. Texas Redbud is a varietal form of the Eastern Redbud, but the Texas Redbud is better suited to our dry, calcareous conditions. Its seed pods ripen in the fall, but Ajilvsgi states that they “are notorious for being infertile.” Not an encouraging statement for the average gardener!
The Sugar Hackberry (Celtis laevigata), Arboretum Guide No. 8, is a fast-growing medium-sized tree that can reach 80 feet in height. Hackberry trees are often found along fence lines. In late summer, birds will eat the small reddish berries the tree produces. After feasting on these berries, birds will “deposit” a fully fertilized seed ... the result is not always popular with homeowners!
Comal County Birders report having observed Cedar Waxwings eating Sugar Hackberry’s fruit in Landa Park. Woodpeckers have also been known to visit this tree. The Sugar Hackberry is a host plant for the American Snout, (Libytheana carinenta), the aptly named Hackberry Emperor (Asterocampa celtis), and the Question Mark (Polygonia interrogationis) butterflies. Sugar Hackberry is also a larval food plant for the Mourning Cloak (Nymphalis antiopa) butterfly. The Hackberry Emperor (Asterocampa celtis) feeds mostly on tree sap of the hackberry. If the hackberry fruits are allowed to over ripen, the Hackberry Emperor is especially fond of the fermenting berry. Perhaps the role of the Sugar Hackberry in nature’s life cycle offsets just a little bit the tree’s pesky reputation.
Maintenance of all the Arboretum’s trees is essential to their existence. New Braunfels Parks mulches the trees in both the spring and fall seasons, often with the assistance of volunteer groups. Please contact New Braunfels Parks (830-221-4350) if you or your group would like more information about this volunteer opportunity.
When you are applying mulch to your trees at home, one technique recommends using a “donut” shape. Mulch applied with the donut technique uses the tree’s trunk as the center-hole of the so-called donut and keeps mulch at least 6 inches from the trunk. This latter step is important because small animals will burrow underneath the mulch and disrupt the tree’s bark if mulch is too close to the trunk. A lighter application of mulch underneath the tree’s canopy provides useful nourishment for the tree’s roots.
If you are concerned about the care of a particular tree at your home, a list of Certified Arborists is available online (www.isa-arbor.com).
Jane Miller is a member of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park and a Texas Master Naturalist. J.D. Davis is Parks Superintendent for the City of New Braunfels.
