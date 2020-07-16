Since its inception in late March, the Comal Emergency Relief Fund has already distributed nearly a quarter of a million dollars to families that have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But as the wake of the illness continues to alter lives and livelihoods, the demand for aid is ever-rising.
“None of us thought we would be here at this point, but the need remains,” said McKenna Foundation CEO Alice Jewell. “Families remain in need. We told the community that we would operate this benefit for as long as we have the funds and we need some more funds to be able to continue.”
The Comal Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) received seed funding from the McKenna Foundation as well as a local philanthropist, and through the help of a multi-agency response called Comal County Cares, it has helped process more than 500 requests to date. Those requests have directly benefited families that were in danger of being evicted or were struggling to keep up with other basic needs such as utilities.
“We’ve been operating Comal County Cares since April 1 and we have given out about $235,000 to date,” Jewell said. “We make that financial assistance directly to the landlord, mortgage holders, banks and utility companies — we don’t give the money directly to the individuals themselves, but we do help them pay their bills.”
Jewell also recognizes that financial assistance may only be one piece of the puzzle. Comal County Cares, which is headquartered at the McKenna Center, also offers access to mental health professionals as well as food and nutrition assistance and even spiritual support.
“We want to be responsive to the community,” Jewell said. “This week we had about a dozen brand new families come to us who have never asked for assistance, and they may have never asked for any type of assistance in their lives.
“We’re really trying to be all inclusive of whatever their needs are because every family situation looks a little bit different. The point is to be helpful. We truly want to meet them where they’re at with what they need.”
Those hoping to make a financial donation of any amount can do so by going online to www.nbcommunityfoundation.com or by mail to 801 W. San Antonio Street in New Braunfels. Donations can also be made over the phone by calling New Braunfels Community Foundation President/CEO Brit King at 830-606-9536.
Those who may be in need of assistance can call 830-606-9512 or visit www.comalcountycares.com for more information or to schedule an appointment. Jewell said individuals will be on hand to answer the phone Monday through Friday and try to offer whatever support they can as the pandemic stretches on.
“Even if they’re questioning if this is something for them, or if they just want to talk about their situation and their needs, we’ll be happy to do that if they give us a call,” Jewell said.
