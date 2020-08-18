Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate stopped just short of 16% on Tuesday morning as the county added 68 new cases of the disease and 77 recoveries.
The county's positivity rate is now 15.99% — up slightly from 15.86% on Monday. This time last week the positivity rate stood at 15.05%. Health officials have said they want to see a rate below 6%.
All 68 of the new cases are confirmed. Fifty-four are New Braunfels-area residents, nine are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives north of Canyon Lake, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Twenty-eight are younger than 30, 22 are in their 30s or 40s; 15 are in their 50s or 60s; and three are older than 70.
The new cases puts the county's total since the pandemic began at 2,772. Of those cases, 2,187 have recovered. Seventy-two patients have died. The county now has 513 active cases of the disease, with 77 of those patients hospitalized. That number is unchanged since Monday.
Local hospitals
On Tuesday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with eight of those in intensive care beds and seven on ventilators. Those numbers are also unchanged since Monday. Local hospitals have both county patients and patients from outside the county.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 17,332 tests conducted with 2,200 confirmed cases and 572 probable cases. That's an increase of 278 tests from Monday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
