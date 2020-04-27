Hanna’s Kitchen, a popular Mexican breakfast and takeout eatery on North Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels, has taken its final bow.
The restaurant, known for its breakfast tacos, closed on Monday after 36 years in business, according to owner Willie Villanueva’s daughter, Ramona Esquivel.
Esquivel said they discovered on Sunday that the restaurant’s walk-in cooler had stopped working properly, which resulted in spoiled meat and produce.
With all the financial issues at hand, she said, Villanueva decided to close the restaurant for good.
“The five weeks that we had already taken off because of COVID-19 was by choice, of course,” Esquivel said. “We hoped that we could reopen, and we went out to make our purchases for our supplies and then our walk-in decided to malfunction.”
Esquivel said they had been aware that the walk-in cooler was malfunctioning, and it continued to work for several months.
“It’s our own fault that we didn’t take care of it,” Esquivel said. “Everything spoiled and Willie just said, ‘I’ve had enough and this is it.’ Between his health issues and money problems, he said, ‘I don’t want to do it anymore. Just close it.’ He’s ready to retire. He started it with nothing, and it’s his legacy."
Villanueva stared Hanna's "fresh out of a job and divorce on Sept. 9, 1983,” according to the restaurant’s website.
“It’s a decision that breaks our heart because we’ve made so many friends,” Esquivel said. “So many of our customers became family to us. We’re all heartbroken over it.”
Esquivel said Villanueva and the family will remain in New Braunfels.
“We can’t begin to express our appreciation and all the love and support from our community,” she said. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who kept us going these 36 years. Thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts.”
