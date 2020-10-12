Comal County added 18 new cases to its COVID-19 totals on Monday afternoon, with six of those cases confirmed and the other 12 probable.
The county also reported that five additional patients had recovered, leaving the county with 107 active cases of the disease with four of those patients hospitalized.
The county has had 3,568 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March with 3,341 of those recovered while 120 patients have died.
Local hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients on Monday with three of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. Officials say those patients may be a mix of county residents and those from outside the county.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 26,207 tests conducted with 2,777 confirmed cases and 791 probable cases. That's an increase of 83 tests from Friday's report. The county's seven-day positivity rate on Monday was 8.27%, up from Friday's 7.08%
Health officials have said that the positivity rate will fluctuate, but are keeping an eye on the overall number of new cases, which continues to be low.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
In Boston, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has unveiled a new $171 million initiative that he said will help tenants and landlords cope with the fiscal challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that the goal of the initiative is to keep tenants in their homes and ease the ongoing expenses of landlords once the state’s pause on evictions and foreclosures expires on Saturday.
About $100 million will go to expand the capacity of the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program to provide relief to renters and landlords struggling because of the pandemic. Another $49 million will go to rapid rehousing programs for tenants who are evicted and at risk of homelessness.
Officials at a West Virginia health system have said the network is again banning visitors from its hospitals as community spread of the coronavirus increases in the region.
News outlets reported that Mountain Health Network announced Monday that most visitors will not be allowed in its medical centers, including at St. Mary’s in Huntington, one of the largest hospitals in the state.
Officials say essential caregivers will be allowed for patients in labor and delivery, in the pediatrics unit and in the neonatal units. A statement from the system also said patients nearing the end of their life also will be allowed limited visitors.
In Wisconsin, a judge on Monday allowed the state’s mask mandate to stand, rejecting an attempt by the Republican-controlled Legislature and a conservative law firm to overturn it even as cases are spiking.
The judge noted in his ruling that the Legislature could vote to overturn the order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers if they wanted to, but they haven’t so far.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty President Rick Esenberg said the group, which brought the case, will appeal. Esenberg called the issue a “critical constitutional matter.”
Republican legislative leaders did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Legislature filed a brief in support of the lawsuit.
In Prague, the Czech Republic is imposing a new series of restrictive measures in response to a record surge in coronavirus infections.
Amid the spike, the number of deaths has surpassed 1,000 people.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis says all bars, restaurants and clubs will be closed starting on Wednesday, while drinking alcohol is banned at public places.
Babis also says all schools will be closed at least until Nov. 2, with the exception of schools remaining open for the children of doctors, nurses and rescue workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.