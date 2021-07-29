Comal County Judge Sherman Krause recommended a $120.1 million, 2022 county budget on Thursday, but commissioners will wait until next week before settling on a lower property tax rate.
“It gives (commissioners court) an opportunity to review the proposed budget before we move forward with setting a tax rate,” Krause said.
The county’s $107.9 million 2021 budget is funded by a 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, down from the 2019 rate of 37.7915 cents per $100.
Krause said the county would not instate a tax rate above the amount necessary to fund the budget. He is proposing lowering the 2021 rate by a half-cent, to 35.3515 cents per $100.
The 2021 effective tax rate, now known as the no-new-revenue tax rate, is calculated at 34.853 cents per $100 valuation and the rollback tax rate, now the voter-approval tax rate, at 46.418 cents per $100 valuation.
Commissioners had no comment on Krause’s $120,129,876 spending proposal, which would will add 23 new full-time positions totaling $1.778 million (32 were requested that totaled $2.371 million). Sixteen positions would be reclassified and two others eliminated in the new budget, which allots $10.1 million for purchases of capital and non-capital equipment.
“What’s included in that are replacement vehicles or the sheriff’s office and equipment for the road and bridge department,” Krause said. “Some of those functions that are very important to what we do as a county government are included in that $10.1 million.”
Krause’s 2022 recommended budget includes most of the $116.987 million requested by county department heads on July 9 and several unrequested items necessary in next year’s budget.
“The reason why the recommendation is more than what was requested is because some things weren’t necessarily included in the requests from the various departments,” Krause said, listing overtime and holiday pay for emergency responders and funding for a $400,000 fueling station for county vehicles that couldn’t gas up during last February winter’s storm.
Krause’s proposal came one week after the Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties, released its 2021 certified lists of net taxable values which rose by 14.44%, from $21.267 billion to $24.337 billion, between last year and this year. CAD values project county income to fund general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, road and bridge, and flood control.
Commissioners next Thursday will discuss setting dates to approve the new budget and new tax rate, which along with formal notices listing salaries of public officials will not appear in this weekend’s Herald-Zeitung. Votes finalizing the budget and tax rate, respectively, are tentatively set for Thursday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 26.
Also Thursday:
- Recognized several county employees for reaching service milestones, including Beatrice Urbina (30 years), Mary Reyna and Enrique Montanez Jr. (20 years) with the sheriff’s office; Ida Paniagua (20 years) with the district attorney’s office; James Lenz (10 years) with the road and bridge department; and Will Burrell (10 years) as magistrate.
- Recognized Milly V. Smithson on her retirement after more than 23 years with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
- Received a presentation by county 4-H Veterinary Science students and mentors on the Veterinary Sciences Certification Program.
- Approved amended plats combining lots in portions of the Scenic Heights and Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivisions.
- Accepted new roads for county maintenance and releases of associated developer surety within sections of the Veramendi and The Crossings at Havenwood subdivisions; final plat approval of Park Lane Drive subdivision.
- Approved memorandums of understanding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security with Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 Comal County Constable Offices.
- Welcomed Pete Arroyo as Precinct 4’s new chief deputy constable.
- Approved two grant-funded job descriptions for COVID-related duties within the public health office
- Approved $17,730 for technology upgrades for county Courts at Law utilizing county technology funding.
- Upgraded classification and pay grade for the county judge’s executive assistant’s position, which is being vacated by Lauren Vyvlecka, who will be succeeded by long-time former assistant Laurie Koehler.
