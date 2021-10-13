The 2021 edition of New Braunfels Community Arbor Day is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, along Playground Drive in Landa Park.
The event features activities for kids and information booths related to native plants, recycling, and watershed development, as well as giveaways, including the popular free tree giveaway.
The tree giveaway will feature about 200 trees distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, with only one tree allowed per household.
All of the trees will be in one-gallon containers, and the majority of the trees available will be Red Oak trees, with some other tree varieties also available.
“Trees play an important part in our community,” said Joshua King, the city’s urban forester. “Not only do they help the environment by providing oxygen, but they also improve air quality, help conserve water, and support wildlife. Studies have also shown that they increase the quality of life for residents by promoting health and social well-being, reducing stress, and encouraging physical activity.”
The New Braunfels Native Plant Society, the New Braunfels Solid Waste and Recycling Division, and the New Braunfels Watershed Conservation Division are just some of the organizations with booths distributing information at the event.
New Braunfels has been part of the Tree City USA program for 33 years, the seventh-longest tenure of any city in the state.
Members of Tree City USA have all committed to protecting trees in their community, both economically and administratively, with community tree ordinances and a division within the Parks Department dedicated solely to the maintenance and preservation of the city’s trees.
Additionally, New Braunfels is home to the William and Dolores Schumann Arboretum, a 1.25-mile walking trail in Landa Park that features over 80 species of trees, making it one of the most diverse arboretums in Texas.
To learn more, visit www.nbtexas.org/arboretum.
For more information about this year’s Arbor Day event, including links with helpful tips on how to plant a new tree, visit www.nbtexas.org/arborday.
