It was a celebration of people of all sexual orientations and identities.
Recognizing June as Pride Month, New Braunfels and area residents celebrated their own Pride festival on Saturday at Landa Park.
Riverside Pride, a non-profit organization supporting the LGBTQ+ community in New Braunfels and the surrounding area, took over the event from River City Advocacy, which two years ago had the first Pride event in New Braunfels with a Pride Block Party.
The festival included speakers, games and activities, vendor booths, a drag show, a drag queen storytime and a runway competition that included categories such as Best Diva King/Queen, Best River Rat King/Queen and "Pride Explosion."
People donned rainbow tutus and skirts. Others wore rainbow socks, t-shirts and other accessories and carried rainbow flags. All had smiles on their faces.
The event also featured yoga for all levels, dancing, live music and even a wedding.
Riverside Pride president Aja Edwards said the organization originally thought about 175 people would attend but estimated more than 500 showed up for the event.
"It turned out better than what we imagined," Edwards said. "Everybody is dressed up and having a good time. The most important thing to me, especially growing up here and not coming out until very late in life, is that there is a safe space in New Braunfels to be ourselves."
Russell Vanhoose, a Riverside Pride board member, said the Pride event serves as part of a public outreach effort.
"This year, Riverside Pride has really stepped up our game," Vanhoose said. "We have a newsletter that goes out every month that targets a particular issue that's in our world. We want to continue being visible in the community because we want people to know that we're from New Braunfels, we're here and we love everybody. We want everybody to love us."
Jo Corbett of New Braunfels, who identifies as bisexual, won a third-place trophy for one of the runway competitions in the "Pride Explosion" category, which she described as a kind of spirit competition.
"You do a walk across the runway, and it's people who dressed for the occasion — Pride colors and accessories," Corbett explained, holding a Lone Star flag with rainbow colors. "I'm just excited that New Braunfels, as a more conservative community, has a Pride festival. I just came to support the local community. I'm extremely pleased with how many people came out for this, and they are enjoying the festivities."
Tyler Modele of San Antonio, who identifies as trans non-binary, placed first for "Best Strut and Vogue."
"Due to the pandemic, New Braunfels was the only place in the area that was offering a Pride event," Modele said. "I wanted to be a part of it, so I drove over here with a couple of my friends. I'm telling you, the community here is amazing. It's so beautiful to see this place open up to all of us."
Kit Noel, who claims New Braunfels as her hometown and identifies as bisexual, dressed up as Harley Quinn, the fictional character in the DC Comics universe, for the occasion. Noel was posing for photographs and signing up people to vote.
"Harley Quinn is a bisexual character," Noel said. "It was confirmed in the comics years ago. She's a comfort character for me. I spend my days dressed like her, so I thought it would be good to lend a hand here. I am loving it. I was so excited to hear that Pride was happening in New Braunfels. I think this has come out amazing. It came out ten times bigger than I expected. I can tell everybody's having fun.
Organizers also gave out a $500 scholarship during the event and launched a group called "Youth Force."
"Youth Force is going to be our 17 and under group," Edwards said. "They are going to help events and be our ears as to what the younger folks in the community need as far as support. They're going to have a seat on our board so they will truly have a voice of what that generation needs."
Riverside Pride organizers have scheduled next year's festival for June 11 at Texas Ski Ranch.
