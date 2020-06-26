Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate topped 9 percent on Friday as officials said there were 40 new confirmed cases and 8 others that are probable.

The positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — is now at 9.20%, up from 8.47% on Thursday and 6.27% one week ago. It’s the highest positivity rate in the county since April 10.

Of the new cases 38 are New Braunfels-area residents, six are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, and one lives north of Canyon Lake. Residents in their 20s and 30s continue to make up a large percentage of new cases.

The new cases put Comal County's total cases at 552 since the outbreak began. The county also confirmed 22 more recoveries from the disease, for a total of 225.

The county now has 320 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, 17 of them hospitalized after one patient was discharged Thursday. There have been seven deaths from the disease in Comal County, and one from the city of New Braunfels in neighboring Guadalupe County.

As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 6,000 tests conducted with 435 confirmed cases and 117 probable cases.

Probable definition

“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:

A positive quick-result antigen test

Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case

A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.