Orchestral music lovers can enjoy a digital interlude from Mid-Texas Symphony in the coming months, as the nonprofit recently announced the pandemic-related cancellation of its 2020 concert season.
“Earlier this year, when we had to cancel our April concert, we realized we had to find a way to stay relevant and fresh on everybody’s mind,” Jason Irle, executive director of the symphony, said.
Throughout the summer, the symphony has released a score of musical offerings, from Spotify playlists compiled by members of the orchestra to videos of members performing from home.
“It has been a surprise every week for our followers,” Irle said. “When we realized our fall season was in jeopardy, we knew we needed an enhanced version of the program.”
Working with Akiko Fujimoto, the symphony’s music director, they created MTS@Home, a landing spot for virtual content, including Musical Messages — music paired with in-depth conversations about its history — performances from local members and guest musicians, concert playbacks from the last 15 years with discussion by
Fujimoto and musicians, Virtual Happy Hours and more. Releases will be promoted in advance so people will know what’s ahead.
“We’re confirming artists and musicians right now,” Irle said. “It’s like planning a whole new season. Some people aren’t playing at all right now — they’re finding other jobs.”
Postponed and canceled live concerts include Scheherazade, postponed to Jan. 17; along with New Braunfels 1845, Home for the Holidays and Christmas Dinner 2020 — all canceled.
Early in 2020, Irle was looking forward to a financially successful year.
“When Akiko and I got here in May 2019, we knew we needed to move in a new direction,” he said, explaining the Mid-Texas Symphony, a nonprofit that depends largely on ticket sales and grants, was suffering financially at that time. “We gained momentum and exceeded our expectations for the last fiscal year. We thought we would make a breakthrough with the 2020 season, but then everything came to a quasi-screeching halt. So then the question became, ‘How do we keep momentum? How do we thrive?’”
Season ticket holders and donors have shown overwhelming support, Irle said, with many allowing the symphony to retain the funds.
“About 33% of our year is unknown,” he said. “A lot of our funds are tied to disposable net income, which many people may not have right now.”
Ticket holders have the option to donate the value of their ticket to the symphony as a tax-deductible gift, request a full refund or request a partial refund.
The virtual season begins Aug. 24. To access MTS@Home, go to www.mtsymphony.org. For more information, call 830-463-5353 or email boxoffice@mtsymphony.org.
