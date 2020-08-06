Cheryl Fraser, public health director, told Comal County commissioners only 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the previous 24 hours — increasing the county total to 2,313.
The 26 new cases — 12 confirmed and 14 probable — were among 15,173 total tests that now include 1,775 confirmed and 538 probable cases. There are 60 dead and 424 cases still active — the lowest total since June 30. Sixty-eight are now hospitalized, an increase of six, with 240 more recoveries for 1,829 total.
“We’ve seen six deaths and 180 additional cases since last Thursday’s report,” she said, adding the county is seeing more reports of positive cases with many more negatives that haven’t yet been reported.
“We are working diligently to receive all reports,” Fraser said. “What has happened is that the negative reporting has fallen off, which does affect positivity rates. But we are sending out surveys to providers to get as much data as we can to provide more correct numbers.”
On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 30 COVID-19 patients; 17 of those are in intensive care beds, and nine are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
The new cases include 21 New Braunfels-area residents; three are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one lives in the Garden Ridge area. Six are younger than 30, five are in their 30s or 40s, 10 are in their 50s or 60s, and five are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.24%, down significantly from 16.60% on Wednesday and 16.49% last week. Fraser said the county’s drive-through testing site tested only 23 patients on Tuesday, just 10% of those who tested three weeks ago.
“We continue to work to provide support to nursing homes and assisted living centers in their fight against COVID-19 in these high-risk populations,” she said. “We have seen some change in that — I believe that the measures that the state and local authorities have put together are sustaining that.”
Fraser said the county public health office has launched meetings with school nurses to explain testing and contact tracing protocols and scenarios involving positive students and staffers.
“We discussed what would happen in a lot of out-of-the-box situations, such as parents who refuse to have their children tested,” she said. “We talked about isolation, quarantining and contact tracing within the school system. We also shared the lessons learned in city and county offices that that may face.
“We told them every case is individualized and what we would be communicating with them when they do have positive cases. We also talked about keeping up with demands they might face after school begins and as they move forward.”
Fraser said the public health office remains open for back-to-school immunizations, set by appointment only by calling 830-221-1150.
“We’re seeing high volumes of calls and all of them aren’t only about (COVID-19) testing,” she said. “If our testing numbers do go back up, we do have plans to get assistance to meet that demand.”
Fraser said the county is working to find a new epidemiologist after Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, who the county hired in May, left the public health office to oversee 900 epidemiologists working in Washington D.C.
“The position will close tomorrow and hope to find someone by late next week,” she said.
Fraser said she’s sorry the county is losing Public Information Officer Paul Anthony who has charted the numbers and composed daily press releases since the county’s first reported case last March.
“Paul was ready and prepared hundreds of press releases since then. We’re going to miss you and good luck," Fraser said to Anthony, who departs his position on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.