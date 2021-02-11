As forecasters expect a potent weather system to bring a wintry mix of precipitation this weekend and send temperatures in the area well below freezing on Sunday and Monday night, officials at New Braunfels Utilities say they will monitor conditions and ask residents to prepare by implementing energy-saving measures and protecting pipes.
NBU officials said it’s hard to predict the impact the wintry precipitation might have on its equipment or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid, but freezing temperatures mixed with precipitation have the potential to cause outages due to ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs.
“We continuously monitor weather conditions, and NBU crews are prepared to respond to all reports of power outages,” said Melissa C. Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer.
According to the National Weather Service, residents can expect unseasonably cold conditions through next Tuesday.
Friday will be dry, meteorologists said, but a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will occur at times from Saturday through Monday. Some snow accumulation is possible Monday.
Additional conservation measures might be necessary to ensure sufficient power generation capacity during extreme cold weather conditions across Texas, officials said.
New Braunfels Utilities is asking customers to prepare by implementing energy-saving measures that might help minimize the impact on the electrical grid.
Some energy-saving tips that can help customers manage energy usage include:
- Setting the thermostat setting between 68 and 70 degrees.
- Keeping doors and windows closed to minimize warm air from escaping the home.
- Wearing warm, comfortable clothing to help stay warm indoors instead of adjusting the thermostat.
- Running ceiling fans in reverse to help bring down warm air near the ceiling.
Residents can find more winter energy-saving tips at nbutexas.com/energy-action-days.
Pressure can build-up in pipes during the freeze. As the water in the supply line freezes, it expands, pushing against all the water between it and the home.
NBU recommends allowing a faucet to drip to avoid potential problems from freezing pipes.
More tips to ensure resident’s water supply is protected from freezing temperatures include:
- Protecting faucets, outdoor pipes and pipes in unheated areas with pipe insulation. In a pinch, wrapping them with rags, newspapers, trash bags, plastic foam, or even bubble wrap can add needed protection.
- Covering any vents around the home’s foundation.
- Draining water hoses and store them in a garage or shed.
- Draining irrigation water supply lines.
- Protecting outdoor electrical pumps.
- Knowing where your home’s water shut-off valve is and how to turn it on and off.
- Turning off your water at the shut-off valve if you leave town. Leave the faucets on when you turn the water off to drain the pipes. Make sure to turn the faucets off before you turn the shut-off valve back on.
- If you drain your pipes, do not forget to turn off the power to your electric water heater and turn off the gas supply line to your gas water heater.
For additional safety tips, visit nbutexas.com/witner-freeze-tips.
