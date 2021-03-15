In a little over a week, Comal County will mark one year since its first COVID-19 death. On Monday morning health officials announced four more were added to the toll, taking the county's count over 300.
There were some bright spots in the latest report, including the county's active case count slipping below 300, the number of patients in local hospitals dropping into single digits, and the regional hospital use on the verge of falling below 5%.
The newest deaths, which range from the tail of February through last week, involved people in their 70s and 80s with three from New Braunfels and one from Spring Branch.
The latest death was a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on March 10 at a city hospital. The earliest in this report was the Spring Branch man in his 70s who died at San Antonio hospital on Feb. 22. The other deaths were a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on Feb. 28 and a woman in her 80s who died on Feb. 25.
The county's death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 302. The state's death toll now is over 45,000.
New cases
The county reported 17 new cases of the virus on Monday with six of those confirmed and 11 probable as well as 42 additional recoveries from the disease. That pushed the county's active case count down to 296. Of those patients, 42 are hospitalized — a number that has remained in the 40s since the start of March.
Local hospital use continued its decline, with nine COVID-19 patients being cared for. Three of those are in intensive care and on ventilators. Those patients could be a mix of local or out of area patients. At the end of the year, those hospitals reported caring for 80+ patients.
The regional hospitalization number also remained low, with the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe reporting 5.07% of beds being taken by COVID patients. That number rose above 15% at the end of the year, prompting tighter state restrictions and bar closures. Those were lifted in February after the region's hospital use fell back below 15% for seven consecutive days.
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday was reported at 30.43% while the antigen positivity rate was 4.51%. County health officials have said that so few people are taking the molecular test with the antigen test widely available, quicker and less expensive, that its data is prone to swings because of the small sample size.
Last week the county said it had 120 molecular tests reported to it with 91 of those positive. That equated to a positivity rate of 75.83% reported Friday — a number that fell to the 30.43% reported on Monday.
Vaccine standby
The Comal County COVID-19 Vaccine Standby List is still open and signing up residents who want to register for a vaccination — including those over the age of 50, a new designation that officially opened to residents on Monday. Others eligible for the list are those over the age of 65 and those over the age of 18 with underlying health conditions.
Those interested can register online at www.co.comal.tx.us or calling 830-620-5575. The counties urging people to use the online option if at all possible because phone resources are limited.
Many other pharmacies, stores and hospitals are also offering vaccination options including H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, Walgreen's, CVS and Christus. All of them have information available online or by telephone.
Comal County health officials said that between the health department's own clinics and private providers, the county should pass 30,000 vaccination shots delivered this week.
