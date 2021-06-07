Comal County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrests of two suspects connected to the 1986 slaying of a man found dead at Canyon Lake.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Tracey Keith Loy, 56, of St. George, Utah, and Mark Gatten, 57, of Quaker City, Ohio, have been charged with murder in the 1986 slaying of Charles Robert Hardin, 56, whose residence was not available.
Smith said on Aug. 26, 1986, CCSO deputies and investigators discovered Hardin’s body at a camping location in Jacob’s Creek Park on the east end of Canyon Lake.
“An autopsy was conducted and the manner of death was ruled a homicide,” she said.
After nearly 35 years, progress in the case came earlier this spring, when Sheriff Mark Reynolds said Texas Ranger Joshua Ray began working the case.
“We are very, very fortunate to have him working out of our office,” Reynolds said. “He asked us for some of our unsolved murders and through the cooperation with our office and the Texas Rangers, he started looking into them.
One of his case reviews led him to see if he could resubmit some of the DNA evidence from the crime scene, which led him to persons of interest.
The Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Austin performed additional forensic testing, which led to Loy and Gatten being identified as persons of interest, Smith said.
Ray, who interviewed Loy in St. George on May 9, later served him with an arrest warrant. Loy was extradited to Texas on May 31 and booked into Comal County Jail the same day. He remained there Monday under an $80,000 bond. On May 26, Ray served an arrest warrant for Gatten in Quaker City, though it is unknown where he was being held while awaiting extradition to Texas. Other details remained unavailable Monday, such as the victim’s residence, how he died or his connections to the other men.
Efforts to reach Ray were unsuccessful on Monday.
“This is an active criminal investigation. No additional details or information will be released at this time,” Smith said, crediting the Texas Rangers, St. George Police Department, Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for their assistance in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.