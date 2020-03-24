Schools in the Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts will remain shuttered through April 24, officials said Tuesday.
In a statement emailed to parents, CISD Superintendent Andrew Kim explained the district’s decision is the result of stay-at-home orders issued by the city of San Antonio and Bexar County, which have asked all residents to stay home through April 9 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Because a portion of Comal ISD sits in both of these jurisdictions, including five of our campuses, we are aligning with San Antonio and Bexar County and extending our closure to April 24,” Kim said. "As with the previous closure extension, we are doing this in concert with San Antonio area districts.”
The city of New Braunfels also issued a similar order on Tuesday afternoon to take effect Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.
Comal ISD
Kim assured parents breakfast and lunch services will continue at Kinder Ranch Elementary School, which is not restricted by the order.
“Parents will be able to continue picking up meals at Kinder Ranch, as well as our other nine distribution sites throughout the district during the closure,” Kim said.
To aid families wanting paper packets of home learning information found on the school district’s website, Kim said packets will be available at each of the district’s food distribution sites.
Additionally, teachers will soon begin offering “remote teacher hours,” which will allow parents and children to communicate with teachers for extra support. Teachers will send parents instructions for contacting them during teacher hours.
“As we continue to extend our closure, one of the questions that we frequently receive is regarding extending the school year into the summer,” Kim said. “At this time, there is no intention to have the school year go beyond the current scheduled last day of May 28.”
The district will evaluate every two weeks the necessity for any further closure, Kim said.
New Braunfels ISD
Soon after Comal ISD announced it would remain closed through April 24, New Braunfels ISD followed suit, saying in a release that remote learning and instruction will continue during the closure.
"Please make sure to stay in contact with your children’s teachers during this time," the release said. "You can email them or call their office extension and the messages will be forwarded to their email accounts. We have set up a Remote Learning page to house all of the academic schedules and resources for students and parents."
Additionally, the district will continue to operate its school-based meal sites for students to pick up meals at no cost during the weekdays.
"All of the sites are currently open 6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for curbside meals," the district said in a release. "Please note that the students must be present to receive a meal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.