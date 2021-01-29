The number of Comal County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to run high, with health officials saying that figure stood at 98 on Friday.
Local hospitals reported caring for 74 virus patients with 26 of those in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Those hospitals have had local patients as well as those from outside the area. Some county patients are also be treated in other cities.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients has started to decline in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties, with officials reporting 21.8% on Friday.
That is a percentage that people are paying attention to because it triggered tighter state restrictions in December after it eclipsed 15% for seven straight days. Those restrictions, which closed bars and reduced capacity in other businesses, will be lifted after the area falls back below that 15% figure for another seven consecutive days.
The number of active cases in the county has dropped back below 700, now at 651, behind 88 new cases and 155 recoveries from the disease. For the third straight day, health officials didn't add any new deaths to their data.
The new cases include six confirmed, 81 probable and one suspect case. Sixty eight of those are from the New Braunfels area with seven north of Canyon Lake, one south of it, two from the Garden Ridge area, nine from Bulverde/Spring Branch and one from Fair Oaks.
Thirty-two of those are people in their 30s and 40s, 22 are in their 20s, 20 are in their 50s and 60s, eight are under 20 and six are 70 or older.
The seven-day positivity rate for the county was 43.96% for the more accurate molecular test, but officials say that is a number that has been skewed by how few people are using it. The rate for the quicker but less accurate antigen test stood at 4.09%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment with testing done on Tuesday and Friday and an appointment required.
The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed earlier this week after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it may reopen as the supply of vaccine grows. County officials have scheduled two clinics next week after they received 4,000 doses from the state.
Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet criteria in Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county’s website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.
