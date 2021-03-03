The temporary closure of the Alamo Drafthouse in New Braunfels will now be permanent.
The company made that announcement online on Wednesday morning, citing the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
"Last March, we temporarily closed Marketplace along with every other Alamo Drafthouse location. Nearly a year later, we’re incredibly sad to tell you that because of the ongoing impact of COVID, we will not be reopening Marketplace."
The company is inviting the audience to follow the company to its other locations in Austin and San Antonio.
"To our team members past and present, our endless thanks and gratitude. It’s been your passion, hard work, and dedication that made Marketplace a unique and wonderful home for film lovers in New Braunfels."
The New Braunfels location isn't the only one going dark permanently. The downtown Ritz location in Austin is also shutting its doors.
The news comes as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a purchase agreement with new partners, according to Variety.
