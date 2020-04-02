After hearing Comal County confirmed three more cases of the COVID-19 virus, county commissioners on Thursday approved state grant funding for an epidemiologist to track movements of afflicted patients.
The three newest patients resided in western Comal County — one in Fair Oaks Ranch and two more in the Bulverde area. One, a Bulverde resident in their 80s, is hospitalized outside of the county; the other two, in their 50s, are self-quarantined.
The hospitalized patient did not leave the county before becoming symptomatic but did have recent contact with people who had traveled. The other two remain under investigation.
“As the outbreak of COVID-19 evolves, our working knowledge of the data is changing,” said Cheryl Fraser, public health director. “There is new information being gathered by international, national, state and county levels that have changed our underlying assumptions about the outbreak.”
Fraser said virus cases and deaths have doubled in recent days, “putting COVID-19 in what we are now calling the acceleration stage.” She said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added warnings of asymptomatic patients – those who don’t exhibit signs of the virus for 48 hours but can spread it through the community.
“Texas has seen community spread in multiple areas, and last week Comal County identified its first known case of community spread,” she added. “What local cases tell us is that this virus does not only affect the elderly and immunocompromised, it can also exist with other viruses.
“We’re seeing everything from very mild to very severe symptoms in patients presenting, including the county’s first two deaths related to COVID-19. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of those two men.”
Fraser said as of Thursday morning, her office tallied 186 tests of residents that led to 15 positive cases, with 108 testing negative and 63 results still pending.
“Public health also remains focused on protecting our first responders and healthcare partners,” she said. “The virus is in our communities and it’s everyone’s responsibility to play their part in preventing any further spread.”
Commissioners approved $132,341 in grant funding contracted under the Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 Crisis Cooperative Agreement to hire an epidemiologist to investigate current and past county virus cases.
“We are struggling to do these investigations at the present time,” Fraser said. “We found out about the funding last Monday because we really need someone to conduct these studies because we don’t have someone in the position.”
Fraser said the money will fund an epidemiologist’s position in her office for a year. She said state funding will provide the equipment needed to conduct investigations. She didn’t know how many cases had been successfully traced or still incomplete, but happy to have the help.
“We have done our due diligence and put forth every effort,” she said. “This will be someone who is trained to do that, and it will be beneficial to have a professional on board and able to make recommendations during this crisis,” she said.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19. Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
