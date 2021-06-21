Dalton Hill is a senior in the U.S. Naval Academy and took a vacation in Jamaica, right when the pandemic hit.
He was sent home and through working out with some fellow Gold’s Gym members, they started a running group to do cardio and get out of the house. He started the New Braunfels Running Club on Facebook last year, which has about 50 or so members, many who joined to get out during the pandemic.
More people are putting on their running shoes and hitting the tracks and trails, according to a new study by RunRepeat.com, which reviews athletic shoes, found that many surveyed took up running to get healthy.
“It makes me feel like when I come back home, especially being so far away from home, it makes me feel normal,” Hill said. “Especially when COVID hit, it was good to get outside of the house and do something active and helped a lot with me getting through that.”
Hill said he mainly lifts weights and does CrossFit, so adding running to his regimen was a goal he could stick to that was safe and outside. They change up running locations, such as Landa Park, around Resolute Health Hospital and Wimberley.
He posts running schedules on Facebook for anyone who wants to participate. Runner Emily Ann Michalsky joined the club last year since she would occasionally run.
She previously trained for four months for a half marathon, but it was canceled due to the pandemic. She met Dalton at Gold’s Gym and they became close friends and running buddies.
“It’s nice to get a group of people to get together and take their mind off of things I guess,” Ann Michalsky said. “It definitely helped with my mental health since I felt so isolated and we needed to be indoors. I didn’t need a gym to enjoy the outdoors and be outside.”
RunRepeat.com research director Nicholas Rizzo said their survey began when he and his team were asking each other about how often they run and whether they wanted to take it up.
The survey asked runners around March 1 when they started running.
“I used to be a competitive powerlifter, but I did become a runner during the pandemic and have been going ever since,” Rizzo said. “We had some interesting conversations about how they got to the point [of running] and I was like ‘The reason why you run is completely different from me.”
Physical health was the primary motivation for 72% of new pandemic runners. This was up 18% from runners who began running before the pandemic, according to the survey.
“What we saw was the primary reason for new pandemic runners was physical health, which was above and beyond any other motivation for them,” Rizzo said.
Some runners wanted the social interaction of running with a group, while others preferred being outside alone and to stay safe, Rizzo said.
For Emily and Dalton, they said picking up running not only helped them focus on goals but have a solid group of people to hangout with.
They live in the same neighborhood, so whenever Hill came back home they would run around together.
“We ran together in the summer and I was not feeling so isolated since so many people were outside exercising outdoors,” Ann Michalsky said. “It helps build the immune system as opposed to sitting on the couch and you can enjoy things you did previously. It was one of the things that wasn’t taken away from me.”
She said she also enjoys being outside and feeling “at peace” since it was something active to do after work.
“I was in Colorado last weekend out in the mountains and one grasshopper jumped out in front of me,” Ann Michalsky laughed. “You see things you take for granted and it’s like a ‘Stop and smell the roses’ kind of thing. I always feel so much better after I run, I feel like I’m one with nature sometimes.”
Hill said he wants to keep training and stick to a regimen, but those occasional moments to take a breather are worth it.
“When I usually do run, it’s not like I’m running for the beauty but for training,” Hill said. “Whenever I do get those little breaks I can enjoy the run, it’s one of the greatest feelings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.