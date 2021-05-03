Comal County didn’t post a record turnout for city and school board elections on a rainy Saturday, but Lawrence Spradley will take it just the same.
Braving the rain, the 52-year-old retired U.S. Army veteran took his case door-to-door to District 4 voters in his race for New Braunfels City Council.
It paid off.
“When people asked if I needed an umbrella I just told them that it didn’t bother me — I’m an old retired Army guy,” said Spradley, who defeated Joy Harvey by 47 votes to win in his first try at elective office.
Others scoring big wins Saturday included District 3 Council Member Harry Bowers, who coasted to an easy reelection victory, Steve Minus, who will succeed four-term retiring incumbent Sherry Harrison as New Braunfels ISD’s District 5 trustee, and Courtney Biasatti, who defeated District 2 Trustee and Comal ISD board President David Drastata, who was seeking a fifth term.
All 18 city charter propositions also passed in unofficial election totals, which indicated 3,269 voters, or 3.89% of 84,034 eligible, participated in at least one of Comal County’s five elections, which also included city council races in Garden Ridge and Bulverde.
“We had a lot of people come out to vote — in spite of the weather,” County Clerk Bobbie Koepp said of the in-person turnout at six early voting sites April 19-27, nine polling locations on Saturday and 343 who voted absentee and through the mail. “I’m just very happy that things went so smoothly.”
Unofficial results from city and school district trustee elections will be canvassed during special meetings in both school districts and the regular New Braunfels City Council meeting on May 10.
Spradley, who defeated Harvey, 522 votes to 475, (52.36% to 47.64%) will be sworn into office on May 24. He said he was somewhat surprised by the win, because (Harvey) “spent so much more money than we did,” comparing the more than $11,000 in campaign funds the 45-year-old homemaker raised to his $2,700 in donations.
“I would love to personally thank each person who had meaningful conversations about me, knocked on doors, voted for me and all who were praying on my behalf,” said Spradley, who also thanked wife Kristy and Loriee Schrank, his campaign manager.
Bowers defeated challenger Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman, polling 1,027 votes (84.25%) to Robles’ 192 votes (15.75%).
“I am humbled by your support and honor this opportunity to serve,” said Bowers, a 47-year-old university lecturer, also promising continued work with city staff and elected officials in serving the “broader community” of New Braunfels.
“We saw the largest margin of victory in a contested District 3 race and the second-largest margin of victory citywide,” he added before also thanking wife Katherine, son Quint, daughter Beth, campaign staffers Gary Kirkham, Deb Kirkham and Lynn Chapman and advisor and former New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel.
“To those who contributed, thank you with all of my heart,” he said. “Council is a volunteer commitment and my continued service is made possible with the generous support of many.
“To all of my neighborhood leaders, thank you for all of your assistance. It truly made a difference.”
NBISD’s trustee elections saw 1,866 of eligible voters participate (2.22%). District 3 incumbent Eric Bergquist, a 52-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative and 1987 New Braunfels High School graduate, won a second term over challenger John Porter, a 60-year-old artist management specialist, 562 votes to 135 (80.63% to 19.37%).
Minus, a 44-year-old general manager of a Central Texas engineering building materials company, outraised and outspent two challengers in capturing District 5 without a runoff. His 737 votes (69.14%) defeated Betty Niven, a 73-year-old America Reads volunteer coordinator who had 181 votes (16.98%), and Brian Grenier, 48, Randolph-Field ISD’s chief information technology officer, who totaled 148 votes (13.88%).
“I’m excited for the people who worked hard (on the election),” Minus said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Comal ISD races saw 1,778 voters participate (2.12%). District 1 incumbent and board Treasurer Tim Hennessee, a 50-year-old retired medical device salesman, also won without a runoff. Hennessee totaled 298 votes (60.57%) to defeat McQueeney college student Brittany Soto (129 votes; 26.22%) and businessman Jerry Sauceda (65 votes; 13.21%).
Biasatti, a 39-year-old youth development director, defeated Drastata, 57, a Walmart regional manager, 708 votes to 502 (58.51% to 41.49%).
“I’m very excited and honored,” she said Monday. “I could not have done this without the support of my family and the tremendous support of everybody in District 2. I hope I can make a positive difference in the district, and this morning I had other members reach out — I wouldn’t expect anything less.”
Biasatti said she hadn’t yet heard from Drastata but credited him for his leadership.
“I think he has served the district well and has put me in a position to represent the district,” she said. “His 12 years on the board cannot go unnoticed … everyone on the board has the kids’ best interest at heart. I’m honored and I just hope I can make my kids and all of the students in the district and the community proud.”
Biasatti, Hennessee and Michelle Ann Ross, the Place 5 incumbent who was declared the winner after being unopposed for reelection, will take office during the May 20 Comal ISD board meeting. NBISD trustees will be sworn in during the week of May 16 or May 24.
All 18 proposed amendments to New Braunfels’ City Charter easily passed, with Proposition A, granting the city’s mayor and council members up to three consecutive three-year office terms, passing by the smallest margin, 1,694 votes (53.24%) to 1,488 (46.76%).
The other propositions, which address duties and responsibilities of the city manager, city council terms and vacancies, update language and add clarifications and corrections, passed by margins of 67% or greater.
In other county races, Robb Erickson defeated Larry Thompson, 552-437 for Garden Ridge mayor, and Lisa Swint defeated Dave Wright for Place 2 Alderman, 581-399. David Bullock defeated Ashley Book, 110-41, for Place 5 on Bulverde’s city council, while Mechelle Salmon, running unopposed, totaled 130 votes to win Place 6.
Saturday’s rains didn’t keep voters away from most of the county’s nine voting centers. Workers at the Comal County Senior Citizen’s Center on Landa Street saw steady traffic, with one commenting that turnout outpaced that on Nov. 3, with 439 voters utilizing four voting machines between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“There were no problems at all,” said Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua, who estimated 65 elections workers and 50 machines were at the county polling sites.
New Braunfels locations included the county’s Goodwin Annex, (328 votes cast Saturday); Westside Community Center (90 votes), Christ Presbyterian Church (287 votes), Grace Church (79 votes) and New Braunfels Municipal Building on Castell Avenue (158 votes).
County polls were led by Garden Ridge Community Center (281 votes), followed by Tye Preston Memorial Library in Canyon Lake (72 votes) and Bulverde City Hall (57 votes).
Guadalupe County voters selected a mayor and council members in Marion and school district trustees in Marion, LaVernia, San Marcos and Prairie Lea ISD, which passed a bond measure.
