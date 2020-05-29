Six Comal County residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19, county officials said Friday morning.
The county confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus including three in New Braunfels — two residents in their 50s who are home-isolating and one in their 80s who is hospitalized in New Braunfels. The fourth is a Spring Branch area resident in their 40s who is home-isolating.
The county now has reported 94 COVID-19 cases, 20 of those active, with six of those hospitalized. For the second day this week, county officials said a patient who had previously been home-isolating was admitted to a hospital.
There have been seven deaths and 67 recoveries.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health received reports of 2,964 tests conducted with 94 positives, 2,771 negatives and 94 results still pending.
These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken last week, of which 1,433 were negative and one was positive, with the rest pending.
With the influx of nursing home tests, Comal County’s COVID-19 positivity rate — the percentage of tests confirmed to be positive — has dropped by almost half, from 5.4 percent to 2.9 percent, in the past week.
As of last week, 42 percent of Comal County’s cases were confirmed to be travel-related, 30 percent were the result of community transmission, and 28 percent were from close, usually household contact with someone who had already tested positive.
Officials said investigations continue into the cases confirmed this week.
Among those cases presenting symptoms, a majority included coughing and fever, with significant numbers also reporting muscle aches, headache, chills, shortness of breath or sore throat. Less commonly reported symptoms included loss of taste and smell, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain, or weakness.
Of the 94 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 40 are from the New Braunfels or the immediate area, 15 from north of Canyon Lake, 13 from the Bulverde area, 7 from eastern Comal County, 5 from the Spring Branch area, 4 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 2 from central Comal County and 1 from Schertz.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
