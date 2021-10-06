The reins of the Seguin Chamber of Commerce have been handed over to a new leader.
Chamber officials announced Tuesday that Chester Jenke, Jr., a former executive with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, will take on the role of president for the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce, following the recent retirement of Kendy Gravett.
He has plans to help the chamber in assisting local business and it starts with old fashioned legwork, Jenke said.
“A lot of it is kind of ‘boots on the ground,’ if you will,” he said. “Get those boots on the ground and talk with the businesses to make sure that we’re engaged with them and understand what their business needs are.”
Jenke recently served as the vice president of the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, as well as the New Braunfels’ chamber of commerce.
He worked 10 years as a community college campus administrator after spending 23 years in the United States Air Force, where he served as a C-5 Aircrew member.
His resume was extensive and partly what drew the chamber board to choose
Jenke for the job, chair Lea Phelps said.
“He brought the most to the table,” she said. “He brought his personality, his plans, he came in with a 30-60-90-day plan of action. He was very well versed in what he thought the chamber should be doing and where it should go.
“We’re anxious and excited to go with him.”
Kendy Gravett retired as chamber president Sept. 17 after nearly eight years at the helm, Phelps said. After a total of 18 years with the Seguin chamber, Gravett felt it time to take a step back for a “much-deserved” break, Phelps said.
The chamber will continue without a president until Jenke officially starts Oct. 18, and he plans to hit the ground running, he said.
“My first order of business is to meet the staff,” he said. “I’ve given the chamber executive board a list of folks I’d like to meet in that first couple of three weeks I’m there. They are those who may be able to help us achieve some of our goals.”
Goals include serving the community and running a chamber of commerce that advocates for business inside the community, Jenke said. He plans to focus on more immediate engagement with local industry and business, he said.
Achieving the goals includes collaborating with those businesses and working toward a common goal.
“I’m pretty collaborative and believe that partnerships are the way to get us from one point to the other point,” Jenke said. “If it’s not the only way to do it, it’s the easy way to do it.
“The more people you have working toward a common goal, the better off we are.”
Jenke lives in the Geronimo area with his wife Dawn. He has two adult children — both of whom are married — and three grandchildren.
His grandparents lived in the area and when they passed away, his parents bought their home, which served as his introduction to the Seguin/New Braunfels area years ago, Jenke said.
He wants to serve the city of Seguin and the area to help them continue to prosper, he said.
“I’m looking forward to being able to advance the goals and initiatives of Seguin,” Jenke said. “I look forward to partnerships we can create with both our city and county officials.”
