About 22,000 New Braunfels Utilities customers have experienced rotating power outages Monday morning, with some seeing repeated rotating outages.
The state's electric grid operator declared a third level energy emergency alert Monday morning and instructed New Braunfels Utilities and electric transmission companies throughout the state to begin outages because there is not enough power available to keep up with consumer demand.
Rotating outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service implemented by utilities when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas must reduce demand on the system.
This type of demand reduction is only used as a last resort to preserve the electric system's reliability as a whole.
"Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a statement.
Rotating outages primarily affect residential neighborhoods and small businesses, and they are typically limited to 10 to 45 minutes before being rotated to another location.
NBU officials said the amount of load they are required to shed continues to increase, and rotating outages affect the entire NBU service territory.
Other NBU system outages outside of the ERCOT rotating outages are affecting about 250 customers Monday morning.
NBU said the primary reason for outages outside of the rotating outages is when the in-rush occurs as a result of the rotating outage, the power coming back on and customers have their heaters on, all of which can damage the system fuses and transformers.
ERCOT has initiated system-wide rotating outages only three other times in its history — Dec. 22, 1989, April 17, 2006, and Feb. 2, 2011.
Rotating outages could be initiated until the weather emergency ends, according to ERCOT.
"The lowest temperatures Texas has seen in decades necessitate a shared response across the state, from households to factories," Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman DeAnn Walker said. "Along with the tools ERCOT uses to maintain the reliability of the grid, common sense conservation also plays a critical role in our state's endurance of this challenge."
Consumers are urged to reduce electric consumption as much as possible. Steps to help reduce electricity usage and manage utility bills include:
Set thermostats to 68 degrees while at home, or as low as comfortably tolerable.
Set ceiling fans to the winter setting by running them clockwise to pull the warm air down.
Avoid using large appliances, such as ovens, washing machines, dryers and dishwashers).
Ensure doors and windows are sealed properly. Any light through the door indicates a penetration of cold air coming into the home.
Turn off lights, computers, and other electronic devices whenever possible.
For more conservation tips, go to https://www.nbutexas.com/energy-action-days.
Customers who experience these controlled outages can minimize power surges by turning off appliances, lights and other equipment.
In the event of electrical outages, New Braunfels Utilities recommends customers turn their heating unit off or turn the temperature down. This will help to reduce the immediate draw of power by electrical devices upon restoration of power, which could alleviate a prolonged outage.
Customers can view ERCOT's daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation online at ercot.com or download the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play). For the latest grid conditions updates, please follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO).
New Braunfels Utilities encourages customers to text "NBU" to #85700 to enroll in the Texting Outage Notification System to receive automated text notifications regarding outages, or call 830-629-8400 during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enroll.
ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state's electric load.
