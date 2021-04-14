Comal County added 25 new COVID-19 cases and 10 backlogged from state data on Wednesday as well as 26 additional recoveries from the disease.
The additions push the county's active case count up to 219, with 12 of those patients hospitalized. That's an increase from the eight the county reported on Tuesday.
Local hospitals reported caring for fewer COVID patients on Wednesday, with that number dropping from 19 to 13. Four of those patients are in intensive care and three are on ventilators. County hospitals have been caring for a mix of local patients and those from outside the area and some county patients have been hospitalized elsewhere.
The regional hospitalization rate — the percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — moved up slightly to 3.96%.
The seven-day positivity rates for Comal County split based on the test with the more infrequently reported molecular rate climbing from 8.21% to 9.69% and the more widespread antigen test rate falling from 5.8% to 5.57%.
The county's vaccination efforts are continuing with around 2,000 doses administered on Tuesday and 2,000 first doses on Wednesday.
County officials said their standby list now stands at around 5,200 people with registration slowing down as more providers began offering vaccinations.
The county says they will continue to work off that list with those interested in receiving the vaccine asked to register online at www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine — the only one the county's public health office administers — is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other opportunities.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.