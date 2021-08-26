The San Antonio Food Bank has long-awaited construction for its apartment complex to house families in need in New Braunfels, but may have to wait a little longer.
The Apple Seeds Apartments is a 51-unit complex next to the food bank’s New Braunfels branch and will provide food, housing, financial and independent living guidance and job connections.
Construction has not begun yet as the food bank awaits permits from the Texas Department of Transportation and the city, said San Antonio Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper.
TxDOT is allowing the food bank to make a second entrance into the apartments which are on the food bank’s property. The food bank shares its main entrance with the apartments off South Seguin Avenue.
“We changed to the plan that we initially submitted so that kind of started and stopped,” Cooper said. “That had to kind of get through all the checks and balances that the city has. Our meeting this week said that we should really know by the end of the month on some of the variables of that permitting.”
The food bank hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking in June and hopes to do an actual groundbreaking soon.
It planned on constructing the apartments over 12 months and hoped to move families into them by next summer before their kids’ school begins.
“(It) realistically won’t be able to meet that timeline,” Cooper said.
New Braunfels Housing Partners bought the land for the New Braunfels Food Bank headquarters with the intent of a housing complex next to it and gifted it to the food bank for a new way to help the community.
Woolsey Construction Company will construct the apartments.
Besides the city and TxDOT, New Braunfels Utilities must also go over the plans.
“I think all three of them are very supportive of the project and are wanting to help,” Cooper said. “So I think that we’re hoping we can get it wrapped up this week or the first part of next and head into September knowing the time frame and cut the contractor loose to get the big equipment to get the site ready for development.”
Besides the permits, the food bank has about $1 million left to fundraise to reach its approximately $9 million goal for construction.
To help out, people can volunteer on projects such as landscaping. They can also go to the food bank’s website and donate.
“If you’re not within the trade or want to do some sweat labor, a financial contribution goes a long way to close that gap,” Cooper said.
Community partners include the McKenna Foundation and the Kronkosky Foundation out of San Antonio.
He said billionaire philanthropist McKinsey Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, also donated millions to food banks across the country including San Antonio’s.
Cooper said with housing costs soaring as New Braunfels rapidly grows and during a pandemic hurting the economy, the area needs this sort of system for families in need.
“The cost of housing in Comal County and New Braunfels specifically has just been outpacing the wages, and so people just can’t afford to live and work in New Braunfels,” Cooper said. “We know it’s a small complex which will only help fifty families but it’s 50 families that know they have a roof over their heads versus those with such uncertainty. And there’s definitely a lot of uncertainty during the pandemic.”
To learn about the Appleseed Apartments project, go to https://safoodbank.org/safoodbankappleseedsapartments/apple-seeds-apartments-web/
To donate, go to https://safoodbank.org/donate/
