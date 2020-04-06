A patient from New Braunfels in their 40s is Comal County's 22nd case of COVID-19 while a seventh person has recovered from the disease.
County health officials say that travel outside of the state is the source of the infection and that the person is self-quarantined at home.
With the seventh recovery, county officials say there are 13 active cases. Two men have died as a result of COVID-19 while four people are hospitalized in out of county facilities. Nine people remain in self isolation.
Comal County said that of the 22 confirmed cases, 9 have been from New Braunfels or the immediate area, four from the Bulverde area, 3 from Eastern Comal County, 3 from north of Canyon Lake, 1 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 1 from southwestern Comal County and 1 from south of Canyon Lake.
One of the deaths was north of Canyon Lake, the other from New Braunfels.
Counting Guadalupe County's portion of New Braunfels, the city has had 13 reported cases.
Comal County is reporting that 226 tests have been conducted with 22 positive, 150 negative and 54 results still pending.
County officials broke down the type of infection as nine being travel related, six unconfirmed or being investigated, four as community spread and three from close contact with a known positive case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.