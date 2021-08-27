First stage watering restrictions could return to New Braunfels as soon as next week, New Braunfels Utilities officials said Friday.
Rain that fell earlier this summer allowed New Braunfels and the surrounding community to enjoy non-drought water status since May 22.
However, high temperatures, lack of significant rains and increased demand have caused water levels at the Edwards Aquifer to drop significantly over the past few weeks.
On Friday morning, the 10-day average of the J-17 well was 661 feet, only one foot above the trigger for Stage 1 watering restrictions.
“Without significant rainfall, we anticipate Stage 1 watering restrictions could go into effect by early next week,” said Pamela Quidley, NBU’s manager of communications and external affairs.
While under the first stage of water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is limited to one day a week by addresses, with those ending 0 or 1 having Monday, 2 or 3 having Tuesday, 4 or 5 having Wednesday, 6 or 7 having Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Customers can use a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or drip irrigation system on any day at any time during Stage 1. The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during Stage 1, 2 or 3.
A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is in the National Weather Service forecast Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances will decline early next week, but isolated activity may still develop across eastern parts of the area.
Temperatures will trend slightly below average through the weekend before a warming trend commences early next week, where the afternoon highs reach or climb above normal.
Stay informed of the latest watering requirements by visiting nbutexas.com,
facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities or by calling the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
In addition to providing a complete copy of the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, nbutexas.com is also the place to obtain a landscape watering guideline for New Braunfels, request a virtual assessment and explore tips for saving water — both inside and outside the home.
NBU also reminds customers that on-peak tiered water rate increases took effect June 1 and remain effective through Sept. 30.
Conservation measures can help to manage the utility bill. To learn more, visit nbutexas.com/rates.
