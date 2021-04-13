Comal County's active COVID-19 case count climbed back above 200 cases on Tuesday as health officials added 52 new cases and 37 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 41 are confirmed and 11 are probable. The county now has 210 active cases with eight of those patients hospitalized.

Comal County's hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday. Four of those patients are in intensive care — down from five on Monday, and three are on ventilators. Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and some county patients can be hospitalized at outside facilities.

The regional hospitalization rate — the percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — moved down slightly to 3.91%.

Both of the seven-day positivity rates for Comal County climbed with the molecular rate moving from 6.99% to 8.21% and the more widespread antigen test rate rising from 3.92% to 5.8%

Comal County's vaccination efforts continued this week with another 2,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine expected to to be administered during joint county, city clinics. Additional clinics are scheduled for next week as well.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register for the county's standby list by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us.

The county’s standby list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine is approved for.

Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers. Because the county's health office only uses the Moderna vaccine, the pause on the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine isn't having an impact on its efforts.

Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other vaccination opportunities.

The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.