Thank you for your continued COVD-19 questions, and thank you to the Herald for running this article more frequently so that we can answer your questions. We hope they help you navigate the continuing impact of this pandemic.
Q. I work for an essential business with less than 500 employees, which had verified cases of COVID-19. In response, the facility was closed for two weeks. Does this qualify us for pay under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) for those 2 weeks?
A. Unfortunately, no. Under the FFCRA, paid leave is available only in certain circumstances, which are briefly summarized as: (i) the inability to work due to an official quarantine or because the individual is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis; (ii) the need to care for an individual subject to a medical quarantine; or (ii) to care for a minor child whose school, daycare, or place of care is closed or unavailable due to COVID-19. In your situation, the employer took precautions to decrease the spread of the disease and not because of one of the enumerated reasons. If, however, your medical provider advised you to self-quarantine, you are entitled to paid leave under the FFCRA. In that event, provide to your employer the name of the healthcare provider who so advised you.
Q. We have employees who are filing false claims for unemployment claiming a COVDI-19 reason. Also, we have employees who are refusing to return to work because they are currently earning more while on unemployment. Is there anything we can do?
A. Yes. First, always respond to an unemployment claim, even if you have already received a determination by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) granting benefits to the employee. If you are unable to file a response online, send the response via fax or mail. It is important to do this in order to remain a party in interest and preserve any appeal rights. You should also file an appeal to any determination by the TWC.
Second, in your response or appeal, explain to the TWC why the claim is improper or fraudulent (for example, the employee is receiving paid leave under the FFCRA or you have asked employees to return from furlough and they are refusing to do so).
Third, for offers of reemployment, send a letter (with proof of sending) to the employee. Alternatively, send an email or text. Indicate that the employee should return to work by a certain date and reassure the employee that you are providing a “clean and safe working environment.” Specifically mention the safety measures that you are implementing to provide a safe workplace (such as following CDC guidelines, providing personal protective equipment, spacing/distancing, etc.).
Finally, if the appeal deadline for a claim has passed, you should report improper claims by contacting one of the following: (i) Unemployment Benefits Tele Center at 866-274-1722; (ii) TWC Fraud division at 800-252-3642; (iii) TWC Ombudsman at 800-628-5115; or (iv) Your local Workforce Solutions Office at: https://www.twc.texas.gov/directory-workforce-solutions-offices-services
As always, thank you for your questions! Feel free to send more to the Herald, subject line “Ask Natalie.”
