The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s NB Business University will host a seminar on Tuesday, October 1 to provide the opportunity for businesses and individuals to learn more about the new tax laws that went into effect last year. The seminar Reshuffling the Deck: Understanding How the Next Tax Laws Affect You will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chamber in Honors Hall. Tickets are available at www.LearnInNewBraunfels.com.
Fear about taxes is common, and often times business owners are unaware of the implications a tax return can have on their business. Nearly everyone was affected by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, but what exactly changed, and how does it affect us as individuals and business owners? Dylan Boss, Tax Manager with ADKF will explore these changes in a lively and informative presentation. There’s no need to buy “Accounting for Dummies” or do your homework prior to the seminar. Boss presents the complicated tax code in a way that even Kramer from Seinfeld can digest.
Topics for discussion will include changes in individual tax brackets, standard and itemized deductions, personal exemptions, auto allowances, qualified business income deduction and much more. Attendees will leave this session with a better understanding how taxes affect their business. Seminars are discounted for Chamber members at $55 and available to the general public at $80. Tickets include lunch.
