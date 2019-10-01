Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday to unveil its newest Next Generation restaurant at 1667 State Hwy 46. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., Dunkin’ will offer the first 100 guests free coffee for a year. The celebration will also include a performance by the New Braunfels Christian Academy Band, a Dunkin’-branded prize wheel, and an appearance by Dunkin’ mascots, Cuppy and Sprinkles.
Attendees will get a glimpse of Dunkin’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system. The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The new location will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will employ approximately 15 crew members. Kishore and Prashant Samtani from PSP Franchising, LLC are Dunkin’s franchisees for the restaurant.
Free coffee for a year excludes cold brew and espresso and comes in the form of a coupon book valid for four free medium hot or iced coffees a month for 12 months plus two bonus months (total 56 coupons). Valid only at 1667 State Hwy 46 location. Almond milk may be an additional charge. Guests may only receive one free coffee for a year prize during the event.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow on Facebook Dunkin’, or Twitter @dunkindonuts.
